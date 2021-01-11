Excellent Growth of Online Clothing Rental Market To 2028 Comprehensive Study by Major Key Players Rent the Runway, Le Tote, Dress & Go, Glam Corner, Drexcode, Flyrobe, La Reina, Style Lend

The Report includes Several Company Profiles of who are market key players: Rent the Runway, Le Tote, Dress & Go, Glam Corner, Drexcode, Flyrobe, La Reina, Style Lend

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Online Clothing Rental Market by End User and Clothes Style: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028, the global online clothing rental market was valued at $1,013 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 1,856 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2028. In 2020, number of women online clothing rental and ethnic wear segments dominated the global market share. While, men end user segment and western clothing style segments are anticipated to grow at a robust rate in terms of market share.

End Use

Men

Women

Others

Dress Code

Formal

Casual

Traditional

Global Online Clothing Rental Market by region North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC)

Industrial Online Clothing Rental Market Report provides detailed insight, industry knowledge, market forecasts, and analytics. Report on Global Indian Online Clothing Rental Industry also illuminates economic risk and environmental compliance. Global Indian Online Clothing Rental Report assists industry leaders to make confident capital investment decisions, develop strategic plans, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and operate safely and sustainably.

