Excellent Growth of Mobile Payment Technologies Market with Key Vendors like Stripe; Dwolla; MTN Group Management Services (Pty) Ltd; Orange; Millicom

Global mobile payment technologies market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Visa; Ant Financial; Airtel India; Boku Inc.; Apple Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Mastercard; Google; Fortumo; American Express Company; PayPal; Tencent; Vodafone Group; Fiserv, Inc.; Microsoft; First Data Corporation; BlueSnap Inc.; Global Payments Inc.; Paytm; SIX Card Solutions; Worldpay, LLC; Wirecard;

Mobile payment technologies are the services provided by various financial institutions, network providers and digital financial merchants wherein the users can transact with individuals & organisations with the help of their smartphones, smart devices in the financial sense for the exchange of products & services availed by the user. The integration of these technologies with smart devices transforms them into a mode of payment operations, helping in secure financial transactions. This method is used to avoid the usage of physical currency forms.

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

In May 2019, ACI Worldwide, Inc. announced that they had acquired Speedpay from Western Union for USD 750 million approximately. This transaction will help in expanding their consumers and service offerings by combining Speedpay’s bill payment platform. ACI will be able to provide expanded payment services across verticals like consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utilities, government and mortgage.

In April 2019, PayUmoney announced that they had acquired Wibmo, establishing a market leader of financial services due to the combination in expertise of both the companies. Wibmo is a leader of digital transactional security globally and PayUmoney has an established network of merchants utilizing their financial services. This acquisition will provide better operations of transactions and faster processing due to their combination.

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market By Type (Proximity Payment, Remote Payment), Purchase Type (Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups, Merchandise & Coupons, Money Transfers & Payments, Travel & Ticketing, Others), End-Use (BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Tourism, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

