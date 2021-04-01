Excavators and Wheel Loader Market by 2020-2027: Top Key Players Deere and Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Europe International N.V., Kramer Werke GmbH, LiuGong Machinery Corporation, NEUMEIER GmbH, XCMG Group and Others

The key players profiled in this study includes AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Europe International N.V., Kramer Werke GmbH, LiuGong Machinery Corporation, NEUMEIER GmbH, XCMG Group

Excavators and wheel loaders are heavy equipment and machinery primarily used in the construction and manufacturing activities. Excavators are used for multiple purposes such as landscaping, forestry work, material handling and digging of holes, trenches, foundations, among others. Wheel loaders, on the other hand, are used for the transportation of construction materials to job sites and also for the transfer of materials from stockpiles to trucks.

The excavators and wheel loader market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of rising construction activities with increasing investments for infrastructure. Moreover, demands for smart city projects and urbanization in developing countries is further expected to augment the growth of the excavators and wheel loader market. However, high equipment costs may hamper the market growth. On the other hand, emerging economies present significant opportunities for the excavators and wheel loader market during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Excavators and Wheel Loader Market Landscape Excavators and Wheel Loader Market – Key Market Dynamics Excavators and Wheel Loader Market – Global Market Analysis Excavators and Wheel Loader Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Excavators and Wheel Loader Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Excavators and Wheel Loader Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Excavators and Wheel Loader Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Excavators and Wheel Loader Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

