Examining the COVID-19 Impact: Chlorine Disinfectant Sales Record a Major Upturn amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Future Market Insights

Increasing inclination of governments towards upgraded water treatment facilities for rural and urban areas to ensure uninterrupted supply of hygienic water is the key factor driving chlorine disinfectant sales. According to a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study, global chlorine disinfectant market will exceed a revenue pool of approximately US$ 3 Bn by 2023 end, and will observe a promising growth trajectory through 2030. Increasing efforts towards aversion of hospital-acquired infection (HAI) further accounts for significant demand generation from hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Moreover, heightened sentience for cleanliness will promote the sales of chlorine disinfectants in households as well.

“Prominent players must leverage the thriving end-use industries of chlorine disinfectant in ASEAN countries for tapping lucrative opportunities,” concludes FMI.

Key Takeaways of Chlorine Disinfectant Market Study

Solid/granular form of chlorine disinfectant will remain popular over the projection period while liquid form will attract significant investments.

Textile bleaching application will offer remunerative opportunities for manufacturers after the pandemic subsides.

Use of chlorine disinfectant in swimming pool water will gain traction through 2030, observing noteworthy CAGR.

East Asia will continue to be the growth epicenter of chlorine disinfectant market through 2030 on the back of flourishing industry-adjacent sectors.

Chlorine Disinfectant Market – Key Growth Drivers

Innovations and diverse customer base in East Asia will supplement the growth of chlorine disinfectant market in the region.

Reliability and effectiveness of chlorine in eliminating huge spectrum of pathogens will boost the sales over the forecast period.

Role of chlorine disinfectant in decontamination of kidney dialysis machines will stoke market growth through 2030.

Use of chlorine disinfectant on food preparation surfaces for eliminating food-borne bacteria such as salmonella and E. coli is contributing substantially to overall sales.

Chlorine Disinfectant Market – Key Restraints

Hazardous effects associated with residual chlorine in discharged wastewater will impede market growth through the forecast period.

Certain strains of protozoa cannot be deactivated by chlorine disinfectant thereby restricting the growth of market.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Chlorine Disinfectant Market

Various studies have concluded that SARS-CoV-2 virus can survive on surfaces from anywhere between few hours to 9 days depending on humidity, type of surface, and temperature. Heightened consumer awareness about such facts has led to an upheaval in demand for chlorine disinfectants amid COVID-19 outbreak. Due to unusual spike in global demand, leading manufacturers struggled to match the production capacity during initial phases. However, through collaborative measures with other industry giants, globally leading producers have managed to fulfill the soaring demand. Even after the pandemic abates, the market will continue to receive tailwinds from wastewater treatment and textile bleaching applications.

Competitive Landscape of Chlorine Disinfectant Market

The global chlorine disinfectant market is characterized by the presence of several regional and international players. Hence, the market is moderately fragmented in nature. Some of the leading manufacturers in the global chlorine disinfectant market that are profiled in this FMI study include, but are not limited to, Makall Group, Sterling Chemicals, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haiyang Chemical Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Guangdong Well-Silicasol Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, ALLIED HIGH TECH PRODUCTS, ADEKA CORPORATION, FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD, Ecolab Inc, and REMET. Partnerships and collaborations with leaders of end-use industries is the key forte of top manufacturers in chlorine disinfectant market. On the other hand, domestic players continue to focus on expanding their market presence.

More About the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 212 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global chlorine disinfectant market. The market analysis is based on form (solid/granular, liquid, and gas) and application (drinking water, swimming pool water, industrial wastewater, textile bleaching, and hospitals) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

