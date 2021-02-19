Examine Hotels Market by Component, by Application – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The Report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. Hotels Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, New product launch, Product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Accor SA,Marriott International,Hyatt Hotels Corporation,Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.,InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.,Best Western International, Inc.,Choice Hotels Internationals, Inc.,Wyndham Destinations, Inc.,Radisson Hospitality A.B.,Indian Hotels Company Limited, etc.

Global Hotels Market: Exponential Growth of Travel & Tourism Industry a Key Driver

Rise in global consumer purchasing power, growth of economies, and digital innovation are cumulatively fueling the expansion of the travel and tourism industry, which is subsequently driving the global hotels market.

Since the past two decades, international travel departures around the world have grown two-fold, and over the next few years, this trend is projected to grow even more, thus elevating the booking frequency of business and commercial hotels, subsequently contributing to higher occupancy rates.

The U.S. is a major hotels market, globally. However, the China hotels market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Regions Covered in the Global Ground Hotels Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)a

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Size:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Hotels Market Study Coverage: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Hotels Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.

Hotels Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

Hotels Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

Hotels Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

Making an informed business decision is a tough job; this report offers several strategic business methodologies to support you in making those decisions. Industry experts and research analysts have worked extensively to prepare the research report which will help you to give that extra edge in the competitive market. The market research report can be customized according to you to your needs. This means that Researchmoz can cover a particular product, application, or can provide a detailed analysis in the report. You can also purchase a separate report for a specific region.

Global Hotels Market: Key Developments

Some of the key developments in the global hotels market are as follows:

In August 2019, Hyatt entered into a management agreement with CES Pirie Hotel (SA) Pty Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chip Eng Seng Corporation Limited. The agreement is anticipated to enable the company to develop a new Hyatt Regency in Adelaide, Australia. Through this partnership, the company aims to strengthen its penetration in the Australia hotels market.

In April 2019, the Hiltons Worldwide Holdings Inc. signed a management agreement with the Construction Company and Umm Al Quara development in order to open the world’s largest Hilton Garden Inn with 1,560 rooms and 392 suites by the Embassy Suits Hilton. The project is among the largest in the global hotels market.

In July 2019, the InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, in partnership with Maad International, signed the expansion of voco Makkah in Saudi Arabia, to expand its footprint in the Middle East hotels market.

In October 2018, the Best Western International, Inc. revealed three prototype aimed at modernizing its Best Western, Best Western Plus, and Best Western Premier brands. These new prototypes include Vīb, GLō, Sadie Hotel, and Aiden Hotel. Through this strategy, the company aims to enhance its brand visibility in the global hotels market.

In May 2019, Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced that it had entered into a strategic agreement with Apple Leisure Group’s associated brand – AMResorts. The agreement aims to enhance the loyalty program of the company, and strengthen its footprint in the global hotels market.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

