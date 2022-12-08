Ex-Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Blasts GOP Senators In ‘Adapt Or Die’ Era For Republicans

Former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accused Republican senators of deserting Herschel Walker earlier than his runoff loss to Raphael Warnock (D) for senator in Georgia. (Watch the video beneath.)

Conway intensified the hand-wringing in her get together after Democrats gained a 51-seat majority within the higher chamber. The midterm elections proved to be a disappointment general for Republicans, particularly amongst candidates endorsed by Trump.

Conway mentioned Republicans should grasp early voting and “financial institution votes” whereas connecting with the voters in a manner that highlights GOP values.

“These are the principles. We both adapt or die as a celebration,” she mentioned on Fox Information’ “Hannity.”

Conway questioned conservative senators who didn’t staff up with former NFL star Walker earlier than the runoff. (Walker’s problematic marketing campaign and endorsement from Trump maybe stored them at a distance.)

“The place had been most of you? Why weren’t you in Georgia?” she mentioned.

A couple of lawmakers akin to Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) did seem by Walker’s facet within the buildup. However Conway mentioned many extra ought to have been there denigrating Warnock because the runoff neared.

“The place had been the opposite senators to say, ‘I would like Herschel Walker, not Raphael Warnock, within the Senate with me’?” she requested.

Conway’s former White Home boss has been accused of leaving Walker out to dry, regardless that The New York Instances reported that Trump and Walker’s camps thought the ex-president’s presence in Georgia may do extra hurt than good.

Discontent within the get together has bubbled up for the reason that former Heisman Trophy winner’s loss. Far-right Home member Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blamed most of the GOP defeats on outstanding figures within the get together (however not Trump). She criticized Walker for not asking her for extra assist. Amongst conservative media, outstanding Fox Information hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham declared they had been “pissed off” on the outcomes.

