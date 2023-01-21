Saturday, January 21, 2023
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Ex-RNC Spokesperson Shocks MSNBC Anchor With Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability
World 

Ex-RNC Spokesperson Shocks MSNBC Anchor With Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability

Nidhi Gandhi

Former GOP operative Tim Miller on Friday recommended a Donald Trump weak spot that will value the previous president his bid to change into the Republican occasion’s 2024 presidential nominee.

Trump’s “success efficacy” notably on immigration points might play a key function, the previous spokesperson for the Republican Nationwide Committee instructed MSNBC’s Alex Wagner.

However Trump’s push to develop a coronavirus vaccine, and his acceptance of COVID mitigation measures resembling lockdowns within the early months of the pandemic, might make him “most weak,” Miller continued.

“He may get positioned as, ’Oh you went in with the medical institution, the elites, when (Florida’s Republican Gov.) Ron DeSantis … zagged the opposite path and listened to the individuals,” mentioned Miller.

The prediction surprised Wagner.

“Wow,” she responded. “Wow. From the person who was advocating hydroxychloroquine, he’s now too mainstream for the GOP.”

Watch the video right here:

Associated…

See also  Fallout from LA racism scandal keeps shaking City Council

You May Also Like

Man accused of ‘brutal’ rape, attempted murder of Orange County woman in custody

Man accused of ‘brutal’ rape, attempted murder of Orange County woman in custody

Nidhi Gandhi
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers

LeBron hurt late in Clippers’ 114-101 win over Lakers

Nidhi Gandhi
Alabama center sells the unclaimed luggage of thousands of airline travelers

Alabama center sells the unclaimed luggage of thousands of airline travelers

Nidhi Gandhi