Ex-RNC Spokesperson Shocks MSNBC Anchor With Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability

Former GOP operative Tim Miller on Friday recommended a Donald Trump weak spot that will value the previous president his bid to change into the Republican occasion’s 2024 presidential nominee.

Trump’s “success efficacy” notably on immigration points might play a key function, the previous spokesperson for the Republican Nationwide Committee instructed MSNBC’s Alex Wagner.

However Trump’s push to develop a coronavirus vaccine, and his acceptance of COVID mitigation measures resembling lockdowns within the early months of the pandemic, might make him “most weak,” Miller continued.

“He may get positioned as, ’Oh you went in with the medical institution, the elites, when (Florida’s Republican Gov.) Ron DeSantis … zagged the opposite path and listened to the individuals,” mentioned Miller.

The prediction surprised Wagner.

“Wow,” she responded. “Wow. From the person who was advocating hydroxychloroquine, he’s now too mainstream for the GOP.”

Watch the video right here:

