Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Michael Steele, a former chair of the Republican Nationwide Committee, warned that extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would be the subsequent Speaker of the U.S. Home of Representatives in all however identify.

Conspiracy theory-peddling Greene and her fellow far-right, Donald Trump-devoted GOP lawmakers within the Home will maintain monumental sway and energy over Home Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ought to he be elected the chamber’s subsequent Speaker in January, Steele famous on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Greene “would be the strongest Speaker of the Home as a result of she may have the chance to manage what comes out of Kevin’s mouth across the issues that matter to that small cadre,” he predicted.

“I simply name the factor what it’s,” Steele continued.

“You name it shadow, I name it the factor. It’s the job, as a result of what you possibly can’t make that separation, when she is … you’re dragging her to your occasions and also you’re propping her up, telling her we’re going to place you again in committee, we’re going to provide you a strong management position. Come on.”

The then-Democratic-led Home stripped Greene of her committee assignments final yr over her embrace of anti-Semitic and racist conspiracy theories and for “liking” Fb posts demanding the execution of outstanding Democrats.

Following the GOP’s razor-thin flipping of the Home within the 2022 midterm elections, Greene is broadly anticipated to be reinstated on committees as McCarthy vowed following her elimination in 2021.

