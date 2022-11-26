Ex-Prosecutor Says 7 Words Should Disqualify Mike Pence From Holding Office Again

Seven phrases that Mike Pence stated declining to look earlier than the Home committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot ought to prohibit the previous vice chairman from ever holding public workplace once more, a former federal prosecutor has argued.

In a YouTube video launched this week, Glenn Kirschner issued a damning critique of Pence’s declare that “Congress has no proper to my testimony” concerning the Jan. 6 rebel.

Kirschner, who was a prosecutor within the District of Columbia’s U.S. legal professional’s workplace for greater than 20 years, famous how Congress has a official function in looking for out what occurred with Trump’s tried overthrow of the 2020 election consequence ― which Pence in the end nixed, regardless of stress from Trump and his supporters, who chanted “Cling Mike Pence” on the day of the violence.

Potential 2024 GOP candidate Pence, Kirschner continued, has “a few of the most instantly related proof as to what occurred.”

“Let’s be clear, by extension Mike Pence is saying ‘the American individuals haven’t any proper to my related testimony as Congress goes about making an attempt to craft legal guidelines to maintain this from ever taking place once more,’” Kirshner stated.

Watch the video right here:

Associated…