Ex-Prime Minister Netanyahu Leaves Official Residence | free press

Israel’s new government has been in office for a month. But ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has only just moved out of the official residence in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem (AP) – Israel’s ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the official residence in Jerusalem that night – just a month after a new government was sworn in. “Shortly after midnight, the Netanyahu family left the official residence in Balfour,” family spokesman Ofer Golan said on early Sunday.

In front of the official headquarters on the corner of Balfour and Smolenskin streets, there had been repeated protests in recent years against the prime minister, who had been accused of corruption.

Netanyahu had agreed with his successor, Naftali Bennett, to leave the house on Saturday. The Israeli newspaper “Haaretz” had written that Bennett wanted to give 71-year-old Netanyahu and his family an “adjustment phase”. Delivery to Bennett is scheduled for today.

Netanyahu had hosted former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, at the official residence after Bennett took office. This was sharply criticized in the media as disrespect for the new government. The eight-party alliance led by Bennett and Jair Lapid of the Future Party was confirmed in parliament in mid-June.

According to media reports, Bennett plans to spend four nights a week in the official residence, mainly using it for official gatherings. According to reports, his wife and four children want to stay in their home in Raanana near Tel Aviv because they live there.

Netanyahu owns a private residence in the coastal city of Caesarea. As prime minister, he lived with his family for 12 years in the residence in Jerusalem, which is also used for official receptions.

Try it for 30 days for 22.49 € 0 €

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now €0 instead of €22.49