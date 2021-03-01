Ex-president Trump not ruling out candidacy in 2024 | Free press

Washington (AP) – Former US President Donald Trump has covered the political scene with a belligerent speech and has left open a candidacy for the 2024 election.

In his first public appearance since the change of power in the White House, the 74-year-old vowed to follow his course on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida. “I will continue to fight by your side,” he said at the CPAC conference, an event hosted by conservative activists. Trump ruled out establishing his own party. “We have the Republican Party,” he said. “We will be united and strong like never before.”

TRUMP CONTINUES TO SEE HIMSELF AS AN ELECTORAL WINNER

Trump made it clear that he still does not recognize Democrat Joe Biden’s clear victory in the November election. “This election was faked. And the Supreme Court and other courts did not want to do anything about it, ”Trump said. His camp had failed with dozens of lawsuits against the outcome. Trump again presented himself as the rightful winner on Sunday, which is not true. “Actually, they just lost the White House, as you know,” he said of the Democrats. To loud applause, he added, “I might even decide to hit her a third time.”

TRUMP COQUETTES WITH A NEW CANDIDATE

As his 90-minute speech continued, the ex-president flirted with a possible renewed candidacy. He announced that the Republicans would retake the House and Senate from the Democrats in the upcoming election, “and then a Republican president will return triumphantly to the White House.” I wonder who that will be. I wonder who it will be, ”he said to the cheers of his supporters, who chanted, among other things,“ We ​​love you. ”In Trump’s only tenure, Republicans lost a majority in both chambers of Congress and lost it. White House.

TRUMPS FALSE

Regardless of the lie about his alleged election victory, Trump didn’t save on Sunday with untruths. For example, he accused his successor Biden of unilaterally lifting the sanctions imposed by his government against Iran – Biden explicitly did not. CNN reporter Daniel Dale, who has earned a reputation as a meticulous Trump fact-checker, wrote on Twitter, “Trump is making far more false claims in this one speech than Biden in his first five weeks in total.”

TRUMP ATTACKS OFFER

Overall, Trump has been harshly critical of his successor policies, which is unusual for an ex-president who has just left. He declared Biden “the most disastrous first month of a president in modern history.” Trump once again accused Biden of trying to turn the US into “a socialist country” and warned of “left-wing tyranny.” Trump said, “We are in the midst of a historic battle for America’s future. Our American identity is at stake. “

THE DISPUTE DIVIDES THE REPUBLICANS

Since Trump was voted out, a political dispute has divided Republicans, which has actively fueled Trump. Conflict between the parties escalated after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump had to undergo a second impeachment trial for “incitement” in which several Republicans in Congress turned against him. A majority of 57 senators voted in favor of Trump’s conviction just over two weeks ago. The required two-thirds majority in the Senate of 67 votes was not achieved.

TRUMP AS THE MAKER OF KINGS FOR THE CONVENTIONAL ELECTIONS?

On Sunday, the ex-president sharply criticized his internal party opponents, calling them “ Republicans by name only. ” “The Republican Party is united, the only split is between a handful of political supporters of the Washington establishment and everyone else.” Trump announced that he would interfere in the selection of candidates ahead of next year’s congressional elections. “I will actively work to elect smart, strong Republican leaders,” he said.

Even before the conference, Trump had openly participated in the race for candidates for the 2022 congressional election. A few days ago, he announced that he was filing for Republican Max Miller’s application in Ohio to run for a seat in the United States House of Representatives. against incumbent Anthony Gonzalez. Gonzalez had voted to open impeachment proceedings against Trump.

CONFERENCE WITHOUT CRITICISM

Countless Trump supporters of the Republican Party had gathered at CPAC since Friday. In-party Trump critics like Congressman Liz Cheney or Senator Mitt Romney stayed away from the conference. Cheney, Romney, and several other Republicans in Congress voted against Trump in the second impeachment process. You have since become the target of attacks by Trump supporters, who continue to play an important role in the party.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also did not attend the Florida conference. US media reported that Pence declined an invitation. He had refused to support Trump’s efforts to reverse Biden’s election victory.

TRUMP AS “LEADER OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY”

One of the most ardent Trump supporters is Congressman Jim Jordan, who spoke shortly before the keynote speaker on Sunday. “President Trump is the leader of the conservative movement. He is the leader of the America First movement. He’s the leader of the Republican Party, ”said Jordan. “And I hope that on January 20, 2025, he will be the leader of our great country again.” Biden replaced Trump in the White House on January 20 this year. In the US, two terms of office of the same president are allowed, regardless of whether they are consecutive or not. Trump is not formally a party leader.

A STATUE FOR TRUMP

In an informal poll of CPAC participants, 95 percent were in favor of continuing Trump policies. 70 percent would like Trump to rejoin in 2024. A Trump statue in the Hyatt Regency, where the conference took place, was indicative of the sympathy of the CPAC participants: the larger-than-life gold statue depicts Trump in a jacket, red tie and shorts in the colors of the American flag . “The statue is perhaps the most extreme tribute to the former president of CPAC,” CNN said.