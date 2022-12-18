Ex-New York Knicks, Miami Heat player Amar’e Stoudemire accused of punching his daughter

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested in a single day Sunday at his Brickell Key condominium in Miami on one depend of misdemeanor battery, a home violence cost in keeping with Stoudemire’s Miami-Dade Corrections on-line entry.

The alleged sufferer, in keeping with an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald: certainly one of Stoudemire’s two daughters.

The arrest report doesn’t say whether or not the kid allegedly struck was the 17-year-old lady or the 14-year-old lady among the many 4 youngsters of Stoudemire, 40, and ex-wife Alexis Stoudemire. What it does say is the kid informed police that the 6-foot-10, 255-pound Stoudemire, who ended his NBA profession with the Miami Warmth in 2016, punched her within the jaw and slapped her laborious sufficient to attract blood.

“I noticed blood stains on the sufferer’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report states. “The mom of the sufferer confirmed me the picture she acquired from her daughter, which reveals the sufferer crying and blood working down her face.”

As of Sunday morning, Stoudemire remained in Miami-Dade Corrections custody with a $1,500 bond.

The report mentioned a report of a custody dispute summoned police to Carbonnell Brickell, 901 Brickell Key Blvd., round 10 p.m. Saturday night time. Alexis Stoudemire informed police after receiving a photograph and a plea for assist from her daughter, she got here to get that youngster in addition to her two sons to take them dwelling along with her. She mentioned her ex-husband informed her to choose up her daughter as a result of she was being “disrespectful.”

The daughter informed police she was in Amar’e Stoudemire’s rental round 8 p.m. when her grandmother known as her title. After she answered “What?” she mentioned her father “rushed inside her room and requested her why was she giving angle…”

When the daughter denied having such a tone along with her grandmother, she mentioned her father “then responded with ‘You’re speaking again once more’ and punched her on the suitable aspect of her jaw.” As a observe up, she mentioned, he slapped her face, bloodying her nostril “and continued slapping her on the left aspect of her physique.”

The report mentioned Amar’e Stoudemire informed police the kid had known as her mom to choose her up “as a result of she was unhappy” and he or she “was unhappy as a result of she acquired a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

The report says Stoudemire then took benefit of his proper to stay silent.

Stoudemire was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2002 out of Orlando Cypress Creek Excessive Faculty, and was the NBA’s Rookie of the 12 months in 2002-03, the primary honor of a profession throughout which he’d be named All-NBA 5 occasions. Stoudemire signed with the New York Knicks as a free agent in 2010 and completed the 2014-15 season with the Dallas Mavericks after the Knicks launched him. His last NBA season was with the Miami Warmth in 2015-16.

Stoudemire continued his basketball profession in Israel with Hapel Jerusalem, Fujian Sturgeons and Maccabi Tel Aviv.