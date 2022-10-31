Ex-Michigan cop to face murder trial in killing of Black man

A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist at the back of the pinnacle will stand trial for second-degree homicide, a decide mentioned Monday.

Decide Nicholas Ayoub introduced his choice after listening to testimony final week concerning the loss of life in April of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A jury will determine whether or not Christopher Schurr ‘s use of lethal power was needed “after a full and truthful trial,” Ayoub mentioned.

Lyoya, 26, briefly ran from a site visitors cease then grappled with Schurr throughout a entrance garden earlier than the white officer shot him at point-blank vary. The ultimate second was recorded on video by a person who was a passenger within the automotive with Lyoya.

Schurr repeatedly instructed Lyoya to take his palms off the officer’s Taser, in keeping with video. The refugee from Congo was on the bottom when he was killed.

Ayoub solely needed to discover possible trigger to ship the case to the Kent County trial court docket, a low customary of proof at this stage beneath Michigan regulation.

Schurr’s legal professional argued Friday that the officer was defending himself whereas Lyoya would not quit. A forensic video analyst, Robert McFarlane, testified that Lyoya did not adjust to 20 instructions.

“He pushed. He shoved, popped his arms,” lawyer Matt Borgula mentioned.

Schurr, an officer for seven years, was fired in June after being charged with homicide.