Ex-AfD faction employee warns voters about the party | free press

Berlin (AP) – Two months before the federal election, author and former AfD operative Christian Hirsch strongly warned against the party.

When he took on the AfD parliamentary faction in Brandenburg in 2015, he believed that “undemocratic margins would eventually disappear” and that the AfD would develop into a bourgeois party, Hirsch said in Berlin on Tuesday. This was a misjudgment.

The “Völkischen and the Systemic Revolutionaries”, who had gathered in the now formally disbanded “wing” of the AfD, had “systematically infiltrated” the party. It is wrong to accuse the AfD of forgetting history. “Many members of the AfD system are historically competent, know the history of the Weimar Republic and the Third Reich very well, sometimes even better than their opponents. They just draw different lessons from history,” reads one of “20 statements from the engine room of the AfD system” that Hirsch has now presented.

Under the pseudonym Ferdinand Schwanenburg, Hirsch had published a grotesque Roman key titled “Seizure of Power” in April last year. The dystopia tells of the rise of the “Germany Party”. “I realized relatively quickly that I was not in the right place here,” the author told the German news agency about his time with the AfD. Today, he says the novel’s publication is his way of “expressing remorse” for his work in the service of the AfD.

The central figure in the “seize of power” is a ruthless, people-thinking former sergeant. He uses bourgeois-looking politicians to build an innocent facade behind which he pursues his plan to establish a leadership state. The “internal party informant system” he experienced in the AfD was in reality described as “even worse than in the novel”.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution considers the “wing” established in 2015 by Thuringian AfD country chief Björn Höcke to be a certain right-wing extremist movement. The domestic secret service assumes that the right-wing movement will continue as a network. A possible classification of the entire party as a suspected right-wing extremist case is currently the subject of a legal dispute between the party and the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution. An observation from the entire AfD would be correct, Hirsch said. However, it would help “to consolidate the power of the systematic within the party”.