Evva Hanes, Who Made Moravian Cookies World Famous, Dies at 90

Evva Hanes, a North Carolina farm lady who took a centuries-old Moravian cookie custom that she had discovered by watching her mom bake on a wood-fired range and turned it right into a household enterprise, one which now ships out hundreds of thousands of fragile, crispy Moravian cookies yearly, died on June 22 at her house in Clemmons, N.C. She was 90.

The trigger was problems of mind most cancers, mentioned her grandson Jedidiah Hanes Templin, who’s president of the Moravian Sugar Crisp Firm, higher generally known as Mrs. Hanes’ Hand-Made Moravian Cookies.

The Moravians have been pre-Reformation Jap European protestants who sought refuge from persecution in Germany. Earlier than the American Revolutionary Struggle, some left for Pennsylvania, taking with them a recipe for a spice-heavy ginger cookie known as Lebkuchen.

They stored transferring, and within the mid-1700s started a spiritual group on a big tract of land in North Carolina that will grow to be the town of Winston-Salem. The Southern meals scholar John Egerton wrote that the North Carolina Moravians, just like the Pennsylvania Dutch — whom he known as “their theological and gastronomical kin” — have maintained a robust baking custom that’s tons of of years previous.