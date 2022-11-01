Evil Geniuses vs 9z at CS: GO IEM Rio Major 2022

The IEM Rio Main 2022 is undoubtedly certainly one of CS: GO’s most anticipated occasions to take the viewers by storm. Since being canceled on account of Covid-19 in 2020, followers have been ready for the Main for nearly two years now. The event will start with its Challenger Stage, the place 16 CS: GO groups will compete to climb to the Legends Stage.

Solely a complete of eight CS: GO groups will make it to the subsequent stage of the Main. On Day 2 of the IEM Rio Main, followers will get the possibility to witness Evil Geniuses tackle 9z within the Challengers Stage. The winners of the match shall be one step nearer to securing their spot within the Legends Stage.

Each match of the IEM Rio Main Challengers and the Legends Stage shall be held in entrance of a reside viewers in Rio De Janerio. The Champions Stage shall be reside at Jeunesse Enviornment, whereas the Grand Finals shall be held on November 13.

Evil Geniuses vs 9z in CS: GO – Who will win the opening match of Day 2 of IEM Rio Main 2022 Challengers Stage?

Predictions

At the moment, each Evil Geniuses and 9z look equally balanced in at this time’s match. With that being mentioned, their latest outcomes declare that they might not be in the most effective of kind in the mean time. Their previous performances, although, have proven followers their true potential to assert victory when it issues.

Evil Geniuses has been trying a bit shaky since IEM Street to Rio 2022: American RMR in latest CS: GO historical past. With losses in opposition to Liquid within the IEM through a 0:2 rating and Fluxo with a 1:2 end result on the Blast Premier: Fall American Showdown 2022, EG may have to choose up tempo to win their first match on Day 2.

Previously few months, EG’s roster has gone by way of a collection of adjustments, together with buying NeaLaN from K23 to bench RUSH.

Alternatively, latest CS: GO outcomes for 9z have been a tad higher. The staff did effectively in opposition to the likes of Mibr within the FiReLEAGUE 2022: World Finals. Nevertheless, in addition they misplaced in opposition to Spirit in the identical event. However 9z has proven wonderful performances within the IEM Street to Rio in opposition to ATK and Imperial, regardless of dropping to Evil Geniuses 1:2.

Very like EG, 9z has additionally made a couple of adjustments to the roster, buying nqz. In conclusion, it’s a bit troublesome to foretell who may win the match as each groups have proven loads of potential. One may agree that Evil Geniuses have a bit little bit of a bonus as they have already got the expertise of defeating 9z earlier than.

Head-to-head

Eg vs 9z Face to face (Picture through hltv.org)

In the previous couple of months, Evil Geniuses has outplayed 9z thrice. Evil Geniuses have come out victorious in opposition to 9z in most of their matches, in line with outcomes on hltv.org.

Current outcomes

Evil Geniuses proved their price within the IEM Street to Rio 2022 by securing second place within the event, just under Workforce Liquid. For the BLAST Premiere, EG took a success by not performing so effectively and solely managing fifth to eight place within the event amongst groups like LOS + oNe, Complexity Gaming and VERTEX Esports Membership.

Nevertheless, their performances within the IEM Street to Rio have been distinctive in opposition to groups like FURIA, 9z and Nouns. They’ve additionally carried out to the expectations of followers in the course of the ESL Professional League Season 16.

9z has additionally confirmed their price by securing a spot proper under Evil Geniuses within the IEM Street to Rio 2022. Securing third place within the event was not a straightforward job. They’ve been high contenders within the event after defeating the likes of Imperial and 00 Nation.

Even within the FiReLEAGUE, 9z has come off as an distinctive staff the place they secured third to fourth, sharing $7,000.

Potential lineups

Evil Geniuses

Vincent “ Brehze ” Cayonte

” Cayonte Tsvetelin “ CeRq ” Dimitrov

” Dimitrov Timothy “ autimatic ” Ta

” Ta Jadan “ HexT ” Postma

” Postma Sanjar ” neaLaN ” İshakov

” İshakov Daniel “Vorborg” Vorborg (Coach)

9z

Franco “ dgt ” Garcia

” Garcia Maximiliano “ max ” Gonzalez

” Gonzalez David ” dav1deus ” Tapia Maldonado

” Tapia Maldonado Lucas “ nqz ” Soares

” Soares Nicolás “ buda ” Kramer

” Kramer Rafael “zakk” Fernandes (Coach)

The place to look at

CS: GO followers can tune into the 2022 Rio Main reside on ESL CS: GO’s official Twitch deal with.

Evil Geniuses will tackle 9z on November 1, at 3 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST / 7 am PDT on Day 2 of the IEM Rio Main 2022 Challengers Stage.

