Sunday, October 16, 2022
The International 2022 is set to be the biggest ever (Image via Valve)
Gaming 

Evil Geniuses reigns supreme while PSG.LGD struggles

Rupali Gupta

The primary day of DOTA 2 The Worldwide (TI) 2022 Group Stage marked the start of probably the most awaited yearly occasion and followers had been handled to exhilarating gameplay. Every of the twenty certified groups, divided into two teams, was in motion with Evil Geniuses stealing the highlight.

Here are the Round 5 results! Teams EG, Liquid, and RNG win their matches 2-0, and Soniqs vs LGD and Hokori vs GG will have to settle for 1-1 tie.#TI11 https://t.co/wR1Ku6y6Tb

The Group Stage for TI 2022 is being telecast throughout 5 totally different streams on PGL’s official Twitch channels. A complete of 25 matches had been performed with a blended bag of outcomes that had seemingly defied the final predictions.

So what did Day 1 of the Group Stage appear to be for DOTA 2 followers?

DOTA 2 The Worldwide 2022 Group Stage Day 1 recap

Evil Geniuses run on Day 1 isn’t one thing that the group was seemingly anticipating. They’re the one crew to have received all three of their matches with 2-0 wins over each PSG.LGD and OG. The North American DOTA 2 outfit dominated every sequence and sits atop Group A on the finish of Day 1.

Evil Geniuses’ followers have had a gala time within the workplace and can hope their crew’s flying begin continues on Day 2. Each Royal By no means Give Up and OG had sturdy showings however followers had been pleasantly stunned with Hokori. The South American crew drew all of their video games.

The largest shock from Group A has been the efficiency of PSG.LGD. Though they had been being touted as one of many prime seeds to win TI this yr, they struggled of their sequence on Day 1. Hokori and Soniqs each took a recreation off the Chinese language crew whereas Evil Geniues routed them off.

Staff Aster, Staff Secret, Staff Spirit and Thunder Awaken all have 1-1-0 rating after their Day 1 matches in Group B. Staff Secret additionally clocked within the shortest match on this yr’s TI but, defeating beastcoast earlier than the 20 minute mark.

TSM and Tundra Esports managed 2 attracts every. beastcoast, Entity, Fnatic and Talon Esports make up the underside half of Group B with a draw and a defeat to their names. The standings for every group are as follows:

Group A

Standings Staff File
1 Evil Geniuses 3-0-0
2 Royal By no means Give Up 2-1-0
3 OG 2-0-1
3 Staff Liquid 1-2-0
5 Gaimin Gladiators 1-1-1
5 Hokori 0-3-0
7 PSG.LGD 0-2-1
7 Soniqs 0-2-1
9 BOOM Esports 0-1-2
10 BetBoom Staff 0-0-3

Group B

Standings Staff Data
1 Staff Aster 1-1-0
1 Staff Secret 1-1-0
1 Staff Spirit 1-1-0
1 Thunder Awaken 1-1-0
5 TSM 0-2-0
5 Tundra Esports 0-2-0
7 beastcoast 0-1-1
7 Entity 0-1-1
7 Fnatic 0-1-1
7 Talon Esports 0-1-1

Day 1 of the Group Stage has come to a close!Here’s a look at the current standings.#TI11 https://t.co/Ixi8fr7oTF

In Group A, gamers shall be desperate to see whether or not Evil Geniuses are capable of proceed their successful type and whether or not PSG.LGD handle to show their fortunes round on Day 2. For Group B, followers shall be hoping that Southeast Asian groups can have a greater exhibiting.

DOTA 2 followers can hold tabs on the reside outcomes for the TI 2022 Group Stage right here. There are many fascinating fixtures to maintain a watch out for and followers are eagerly ready to see what fascinating drafts and performs are in retailer for them.

