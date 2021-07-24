Everything you need to know before watching the new season of Outer Banks

Treason, death and love marked the first chapter of the series. In the second case, we can expect an increased dose of all these factors.

The treasure hunt continues.

One of the biggest hits of summer 2020 was “Outer Banks”, a Netflix series that is not only set in a very tropical setting, but also full of suspense, mystery and millionaire treasures. The series featured actors who immediately attracted a large number of admirers, including Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ), and Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron). The second chapter will be released on Netflix on July 30th.

Season one introduced us to the different characters and a little of their stories and difficult family relationships. John B (Chase Stokes) is the main character of “Outer Banks”. At the beginning of the series, we discover that he is still mourning his father, a treasure hunter who mysteriously died while searching for a huge amount of gold on a sunken ship, the Royal Merchant. The adventure of John B and his friends begins after they find another underwater navigation with a clue that leads them on a dangerous and risky adventure.

At the end of season one, we see the group of friends disband after John B is charged with the murder of the town’s sheriff. The young man then leaves Cameron with Sarah and ventures out to sea. What they didn’t expect was the storm that destroyed the boat. Fortunately, they are rescued by a passing boat and arrive at exactly the destination they wanted – an island in the Bahamas that is home to the huge treasure they were looking for. However, there are many other things you need to know before watching the new season, and NiT will help you remember a few things that you may have forgotten during the year that the second chapter saw you was in production.

Social classes in the “Outer Banks”

In the very first episode, they introduce us to the social structure of this island, which is divided into two groups of people: the Pogues and the Kooks. The Pogues are lower class people, with less possessions but also more relaxed lifestyles. In this group we find several of the main characters such as John B, JJ, Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Kiara. These live in a poorer part of the Outer Banks.

On the other hand, we have the Kooks, which are the complete opposite of the previous group. The Kooks are rich, wealth that spans generations. They are also more tense and rigid in the way they lead their daily lives. These two groups have had a decade-long rivalry, and the same can be seen in the series, which often sees violence between the two parties and sometimes worse things happen. In the Kooks, we have characters like Rafe Cameron, Sarah Cameron, and all of their controversial family. To everyone’s displeasure, John B and Sarah Cameron develop a loving relationship that is unthinkable for either group.

The likes and dislikes of the island

John B and Sarah Cameron’s relationship is a favorite among viewers of the show, but this one is not without its complications. In fact, Sarah Cameron was engaged when she discovered their relationship with John B. Topper (Austin North), her boyfriend, and became aggressive towards not only John B but Sarah as well, calling her like “Bitch”. Drunk with alcohol and anger, Topper confronts John B and pushes him off a tower where John B breaks his wrist. To try to get out of this whole situation, Topper John B helps with his police escape.

Before Sarah, John B had a crush on his best friend Kiara, but it didn’t work out. Pope was in love with Kiara too, and all he could do was watch John and Kiara get better, sometimes worse. However, the young man took courage in the final episodes of the series and revealed his feelings. Although Kiara kissed him after this confession, the question of the relationship between the two is still quite open and will be better addressed in the second season.

The discovery that changed everything

The debut season of “Outer Banks” is not without some good twists and turns. After the death of his father, John B found himself in dire straits and was able to end up in the foster family, which he did not want at all. To prevent that from happening, Sarah Cameron’s father Ward (Charles Esten) finally welcomes the young man into his family. But that attitude didn’t come from a place of kindness to Pogue. During the season, we discovered the unclear reason Ward adopted John B – to help him find treasure. We also found out that Ward and Big John (the father of John B) were friends and went together to find the lost gold of the Royal Merchant. However, that friendship quickly ended when they disagreed on who should receive most of the treasure, and that disdain led to the death of Big John, who fell into the water after a fight with Ward that left him there to die.

A similar situation occurred between John B and his father-in-law. On a fishing trip, Ward asks the boy if he would like to help him find the treasure, which John refuses, triggering a violent reaction from Ward, which could have caused the death of John B, but he escaped.

By listening to and following John B and his group of friends, Ward manages to reach the treasure and eventually send him by plane to an island in the Bahamas (the island where Sarah and John land on season two ). When the group of teenagers learn of this plan, Ward prevents them, and then the city sheriff is murdered and the blame falls on the character of Chase Stokes, one of the main themes of the new chapter in the series.

What can we expect from the new season

The new season starts where the previous one left off. Upon arrival on the island, John B and Sarah face new dangers when they are wanted by the police. In Outer Banks, JJ, Pope, and Kiara try to clean up their boyfriend’s good name while new relationships develop. In the new season trailer, we can see the group reunite in the end as they continue their quest for this $ 400 million treasure and risk their lives to find it.

“Last season ended with John B and Sarah realizing that they are on their way to Nassau, which is where Ward has the gold, so they know they are on the right track. But they are still not fully aware that John B is wanted for a murder he did not commit. John B is one of the clearest people I’ve ever met, so he’s always positive about everything. But it will be interesting to see how he plays with most of the world and thinks he killed a cop, “Chase Stokes told Entertainment Weekly.