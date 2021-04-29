Everything you need to know before watching the new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale.

When we saw the last episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” the world was different. However, the end of 2019 brought the pandemic, successive filming delays, and resulted in a painful crossing of the desert for more than a year and a half. See, finally there are new episodes to watch.

Season four of the series starring Elisabeth Moss returns this Thursday April 29th with some kind of total revolution in the dramatic history of Gilead. In Portugal it is available through the NOS Play service. After the successful coup that helped remove dozens of children from Canada, Canada, June Osborne definitely jumped on the revolutionaries’ side. This time there is no way to return safely.

The trailer for the next season leaves a lot of good clues as to where the story is headed. Aunt Lydia’s thirst for revenge immediately: “Find her and bring her to me,” he says with a threatening expression. In June she is definitely living like a refugee and has become “Public Enemy Number One in Gilead”.

For a moment, she appears to be trying to seek refuge across the border in Canada, where she can be seen in some of the images shown – especially in an environment where she appears to be testifying in court. “I’m just asking for justice,” he says. However, June is also shown walking the streets that we can only assume will be Chicago, the city of revolutionaries and a point of conflict between the rebels and Gilead.

While revealing, the trailer doesn’t allow us to follow any coherent thread of what’s about to happen. And luckily. However, we know that at least three episodes of the new season will be responsible for the realization of Elisabeth Moss herself.

Of course, a year and a half after the last episode, it is difficult to be remembered and remember where all the main characters were. And that’s why it’s also worth reading everything we have to tell you before you sit on the couch.

The blow against Gilead

It was the climax of the season’s end and the moment June fought so hard for multiple episodes. In the final scene June finally manages to deprive the fanatics of what is one of their greatest assets: children.

Unable to free her own daughter, June released herself (and struggled) with the support of the other maids and Marthas. In the end, he again decided to stay in Gilead, where he promised not to go without his daughter Hannah.

After escaping, June decided to act as bait and distract one of the guards who were firing at the group so the plane could escape. Despite being shot, she managed to grab a gun and kill the guard. The plan could go on.

She was seriously injured and was taken to safety by the group of maids and Marthas who accompanied her. What happens next won’t be revealed until the new episodes.

war criminal

The Waterfords aren’t exactly happy. On a trip across the border, it was discovered that Serena had worked with Canadian authorities to arrest her husband, General Fred Waterford.

The plan had one goal: Serena would benefit from more benevolent terms and a plan to visit baby Nicole, who was already in Luke’s care. In return, Fred is expected to be charged as a war criminal.

In one surprise blow, Fred took revenge on his wife’s betrayal by revealing that it was Serena who forced Nick to become pregnant in June. What will happen to them? Nobody knows yet.

Across the border

Emily, Luke and Moira are already safe from Gilead and continue to try to adapt to life in a safe country. June’s husband was forced to confront Serena on visits to Nicole.

The three were present when the plane returned with the refugee children – which resulted in one of the most moving scenes of the entire third season. Luke watches a reunion with her father and waits in the hope that Hannah might be in the group. Was not.

Rita, Martha who also fled on the plane, recognizes Emily and reveals to Luke: “She was the one who saved her. June. Your June “.

Commander Lawrence’s new life

Gilead, the commander and one of the founders of the new regime, could not escape Gilead and was instrumental in the June coup. Without being able to seek refuge in Canada, where he would surely be tried as a war criminal, he finally realized that in this new world he was helping to create, perhaps little or nothing would make sense.

The death of the woman by suicide was important for this result. An incident also largely due to Fred’s decision to force Lawrence to injure his Aunt June under the command of Aunt Lydia.

Worst aunt in the world

And as for Aunt Lydia, season three has finally helped reveal part of her story before the new regime was introduced. He remains one of the most fascinating characters, capable of the best and the worst.

She was the one who beat Janine and oversaw the June rape by Commander Lawrence. But she was also the one who convinced the superiors not to sew their mouths.

We learn directly from her past that she was a dedicated teacher but already had some Machiavellian tendencies. Rejected during a romantic encounter, she turns against her friend, who has taken care of everything. And then he reports to Social Security, which eventually removes his son.