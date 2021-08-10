Everything you need to know about the confirmed spin-off from “The Suicide Squad”

It will focus on one of the characters in the new film – the one who appears in the post-credits scene.

The film is shown in Portuguese cinemas.

In 2020, almost a year before the film premiered, it was confirmed that the new version of “The Suicide Squad” would have a spin-off: an HBO series centered around the character Peacemaker (John Cena) .

In James Gunn’s new “Suicide Squad,” Peacemaker is one of the anti-hero super villains recruited by relentless agent Waller (Viola Davis). He is in the main suite, alongside Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), to whom he later changes to Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

Peacemaker is a deadly assassin who can kill with any utensil, and he’s a dogmatic American patriot – he’s willing to do anything in the name of “freedom.” Even if that includes killing and betrayal. “I think ‘freedom’ is just your excuse to do whatever you want,” counters Bloodsport in the film.

The group’s mission is to travel to the fictional South American island of Corto Maltese, where a military coup has just overthrown the US-friendly dictatorial regime – and the biggest problem is that there are former Nazi institutions that are now a monstrous one. guard creature that has the ability to destroy the world. Only Peacemaker has a mission within the mission: their goal is to ensure that the truth about US involvement in this secret project does not leak to the public. And there he is, he is ready to do anything for it.

There is a post-credits scene in the movie “The Suicide Squad” that shows that Peacemaker survived everything that happened. John Cena’s character is hospitalized when he is visited by John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), two of Waller’s Task Force X.

“You know this is revenge, don’t you? Waller knows we betrayed them and is taking revenge by punishing us with this one, ”says John Economos. “I heard he was a hero in Corto Maltese,” says the doctor. “What do you want it for?” Harcourt gives the answer: “Just to save the world.”

So DC Comics starts the “Peacemaker” series, which follows the character of John Cena and the two Task Force X employees who will accompany him on his adventurous journey. The premiere is scheduled for January 16 and will be eight episodes – the project was also written and directed by James Gunn.

“I could think of several stories to tell with these characters,” said James Gunn in an interview with USA Today. “And for some reason, as a kid, I loved that shitty ‘Captain America’ TV movie [de 1979]. For me it was the best thing in the world. So I thought about what a crazy version of that could be with the Peacemaker character these days. “

James Gunn says it will have a similar aesthetic to 1970s television and a little more politics – although it’s already a (if superficial) theme in the new Suicide Squad. The peacemaker “is quite right,” admits Gunn.

The filmmaker says much of the series will be an ongoing dialogue between Peacemaker and a character played by Danielle Brooks, “someone from the opposite political spectrum,” and focus on “where we can come together”.

The cast of the series also includes Christopher Heyerdahl, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nhut Le, Robert Patrick, Freddie Stroma, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang and Alison Araya.

Read NiT’s review of the new “O Esquadrão Suicida” and read the interview with the Portuguese Daniela Melchior (who is highly praised worldwide for her role as Ratcatcher 2).

