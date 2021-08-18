Everything you need to know about Pokemon Present

A live event organized by Nintendo took place this Wednesday, August 18th. This “Pokemon Present” lived up to its name as it highlighted all of the new features that will come in late 2021, as well as those that will arrive next year, such as the long-awaited remakes of the Diamond and Pearl versions. , or the upcoming RPG Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This live was crisp with information, but could disappoint many purists who expected drastic changes in the license.

Pokémon: 4G remakes that live up to their name

Might as well start where it hurts the most, and keep in mind that the next remakes of Diamond and Pearl, soberly called Sparkling Diamond and Scintillating Pearl, are the remakes of the licensed games with the fewest novelties. You can get all the features of the game back, such as: B. Customizing your Poké Balls. If the competitions are still a little vague on their new operation, we know a little more about the underground that will be the real novelty of the title. In fact, they offer a whole new gaming experience.

During your underground explorations, breaking down certain walls will allow you to find “hiding spots”, places where Pokémon live that are visible on the map, exclusive to where you found them. As for the other novelties, it will be possible to walk behind you with your companion, but also to customize your character by changing his hat and clothes. This lack of novelty risks feeding even more to the haters of 4G and the nostalgics who already haven’t understood the choice of the artistic direction of the remake. If you are fourth generation fans like us, here is an article you should like that explains why 4G was a huge influence on the license.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: the heart of life

While the Diamond and Pearl remake didn’t have much to tell in the end, the other important part not to be missed was the next license spin-off. Pokémon Legends: Arceus presented himself to us in a more impressive trailer, despite a certain graphical weakness that may displease those who have already played the Switch Sword and Shield versions, especially when compared to the one he would like to become. : Zelda: Breath of the wild. Like him, it will be possible to move around an open world (several large areas where you can move freely) to set up your bivouac to face Pokémon and study them. To present our expectations for the game, we have already created an article for you, which you can find here.

Pokémon will be visible on the map. Some will be aggressive and you will then have to dodge their attacks before you can take revenge. The biggest novelty will be for the fighting, with initiative and multiple styles of powerful / fast / defensive fighting that will change the way you approach a confrontation. So we learned that we would explore the Hisui region, formerly known as Sinnoh, in a very medieval Japanese style and atmosphere, with Crowned Mountain as the center of the world. The Pokédex quest will return, as will Team Galaxy, which your character will work for. Two new Pokémon were shown. Cerbyllin in the evolution of Cerfrousse, Paragruel in the evolution of Gargantua and two regional forms with Caninos d’Hisui and Guériaigle.

Content for mobile games

Pokémon Legend: Arceus and Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl were certainly the most interesting elements, but there is also content about the various mobile games in the license. Pokémon Unite will be released on September 22nd on mobile phones and will be cross-platform, with two new Pokémon arriving (Mamochon and Nymphali). The Dynamax comes to Pokémon Master Ex along with the Galar region.

Pokémon Café Mix has the right to become a Pokémon Café Remix (the difference is subtle) with new puzzles and mini-games. Regarding Pokémon Go, the Galar region is coming to your cities in the 5 years of play with eighth generation monsters. The legendary Zacian and Zamazenta will be present in the 5-star raids. Finally, one last message: In addition to the 4G remakes, when the games are released it will be possible to buy a brand new Nintendo Switch that bears the image of the two legendary games: Palkia and Dialga. If you’re ever interested in 4G, we’ve already created several articles to introduce you to overpowering Pokémon that you absolutely need on your team.