Everything we already know about the next season of “Stranger Things”

It’s scheduled for this year and the cast has several news. The story also promises to be set in the Soviet Union.

“Stranger Things” debuted in 2016.

“Stranger Things” is one of the great series that we expect in 2021. Netflix production is set to enter its fourth season, and its return is one of the most anticipated by fans – who hoped to continue the story in 2020, though it wasn’t possible because of the pandemic.

We hope to see Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will among others in the coming months. NiT thought of the fans and collected everything that is already known about the fourth season of the series.

When will it debut?

There is no official release date, but everything indicates that it will happen in 2021. In March of last year, David Harbor said in a conversation on Instagram that the new episodes should appear earlier this year. But the pandemic forced the shooting to be postponed one by one.

In October, Natalia Dyer told The Independent newspaper that it would be “a while” before the new season came. However, we do know that the recordings have resumed in the past few months so it may not be long before they are finished.

While this is frustrating for the fans – and for the production team – as actor Finn Wolfhard explained to The Guardian in June, this could all be good news for the narrative, as executive producer Shawn Levy told Collider.

“It worked really well that the Duffer brothers were able to write the entire season for the first time before it was recorded, and they had time to rewrite it in a way they had rarely done before. Hence the quality of these scripts is exceptional, if better than ever. “

The cast news

The show’s main characters will return for the next season, but there is some news to discuss – or questions to clear up. We all already know that David Harbor will return as Hopper, although his apparent death lies in the intense end of season three. In an interview with the website “Total Film”, Harbor stated that he knew the fate of his character from the start.

“I’ve known since kick-off. I had these conversations with them [os irmãos Duffer] since the first season. We’ve always been interested in this idea of ​​a Gandalf-style resurrection – Gandalf The Gray fighting Balrog and then becoming Gandalf The White. “

So Hopper will be “the same guy” but with a “different” way of being. We still don’t know how the character survived, but it will be a major theme in the narrative.

In addition to Hopper, Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Reiser), who works for the US Department of Energy and was appointed Director of Operations at Hawkins’ laboratory after Martin Brenner’s departure.

Previously, his mission was to investigate the gate to the Upside Down to prevent it from causing any kind of destruction. He was also the one who helped Hopper adopt Elf. After his return to season three, he’ll almost certainly play a relevant role in season four. Little Priah Ferguson will also be a more regular character.

There are still a few new faces in the cast. This is the case of Joel Stoffer, whose role is still unknown. Robert Englund will play Victor Creel, a distraught and dangerous man who is locked up in a mental hospital. Tom Wlaschiha will be a charming and kind Russian prison guard named Dimitri. Mason Dye will be Jason Carver, a rich and elegant athlete who goes out with the most popular girl in school. and Jamie Campbell Bower is Peter Ballard, an affectionate man who works as an assistant in the mental hospital.

The new elements also include Eduardo Franco, who makes Argyle a fun rock, Pizza Season, and Jonathan’s new best friend; Sherman Augustus stars as Lieutenant Colonel Sullivan, a military man who believes he can stop the evil in Hawkins. Nikola Djuricko makes Yuri an unpredictable Russian smuggler; and Joseph Quinn will be Eddie Munson, the lead metalhead for Hawkins’ school (still mysterious) The Hellfire Club, dedicated to the games.

What will the story be like?

Despite all that has been said, season four could be one that could take fans further from Hawkins – not least because several scenes could take place in Russia where Hopper is being held by Soviet forces in a Kamchatka forced labor camp and will face several dangers (People and beyond). Judging by the new characters, we also know that a mental hospital promises to be pretty relevant in the story.

Joyce, Will, Jonathan and Eleven are together and have left the family home – but we still don’t know where they are going. There is also a new “terror” beginning to awaken, “something that has long been buried and connects everything” in the United States.

Plus, it appears that Eleven has lost his powers for some reason – she can’t even lift her teddy bear off the top shelf of the closet. But Mike is sure they will return, and that seems the most likely, although there are still some puzzles to be solved.

The tale of the Soviets’ plans also promises to continue. You got stuck with a demogorgon and there are many doubts about what this means for this supernatural world (and for the Russians’ goals as well). The season four trailer has already departed and leaves some clues as to what fans can expect.