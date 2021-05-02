Everything there is to know about House of the Dragon, the spin-off from Game of Thrones

Everything there is to know about House of the Dragon, the spin-off from Game of Thrones

Everything there is to know about House of the Dragon, the spin-off from Game of Thrones

Recordings began on Tuesday April 27th on the beaches and castles of the British Southwest.

Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy with long white hair in good Targaryen fashion. Thus began the recording of one of the most anticipated series of the next few years: “House of the Dragon”, the promising spin-off of “Game of Thrones”.

The focus of all attention were the two actors, already dressed in the family, who will be the focus of the story of the new millionaire production of “HBO”. The images captured from a distance broke the wall of secrecy and revealed at least one of the filming locations on the south west coast of the UK in Cornwall.

Both with platinum hair – the genetic trait that usually sets Targaryens apart from other mortals – appear to be talking on a windy beach, although it is not known where they departed after being captured.

It is believed that much of the filming will take place in the area as production teams have been seen across the area, including the Castle of St. Michael Mount, according to The Daily Mail.

They weren’t the only clues. In the castle there was also the symbol of a sea horse, symbol of one of the old houses of the fantastic world of George RR Martin, Casa Velaryon.

The recordings have already started

Even before the actors ventured into the harsh British weather, they began a joint reading on Monday April 26th that featured much of the cast who will tell the story, 300 years before the events of The War of the Thrones ”passed away. .

Since the recordings will start in April, as previously planned, it can be expected that the forecast for the premiere in 2022 will also be fulfilled. Until then, we’ll tell you everything you know and what to expect from the great return of the George RR Martin stories to television.

who is who

The cast is practically closed and one of the lead roles falls into the arms of Emma D’Arcy, a 28-year-old British actress with a brief television career. He will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, daughter of King Viserys and legitimate heir to the Iron Throne. Revered by the people and lords of Westeros, she is also a Targaryen who knows how to wield the dreaded dragons.

At his side in the first few frames of the shoot was Matt Smith, better known as the first Prince Philip of the first two seasons of “The Crown”. The actor will play the role of Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother, Rhaenyra’s uncle, warrior and former captain of the guard at King’s Landing.

Fire will reign 🔥 # HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Follow @HouseofDragon for all updates. pic.twitter.com/lc3dhIcm5u

– 🔥 Game of Thrones 🔥 (@GameOfThrones) April 26, 2021

Paddy Considine (“Peaky Blinders”) will wear the crown of Viserys I, who is described as a decent and loving man. Next to her will be Olivia Cooke (“Sound of Metal”) in the role of Alicent Hightower, the queen and stepmother of Rhaenyra, who, unsurprisingly, prefers to see her children from another marriage as heir to the throne.

The cast consists of Rhys Ifans (“Notting Hill”) in the role of the hand of the king, Otto Hightower, father of Alicent; Sonoya Mizuno (“La La Land” and “Ex Machina”) in the role of Mysaria, a close friend of Daemon Targaryen; Steve Toussaint will be Lord Corlys Velaryon, married to Queen Targaryen, who never was, Rhaenys Velaryon, who will be responsible for Eve Best (“The King’s Speech”). Finally, Fabien Frankel (“The Snake”), who will play Criston Cole, a member of the King’s Guard who left Rhaenyra’s service because of a mysterious romance.

The crazy life of the Targaryens

300 years before the events of A Game of Thrones, the characters were different, but the thirst for power lingered. At the center of the story are again the succession and the right to take control of the kingdom on the iron throne.

The narrative is inspired by “Fire & Blood”, the book by George RR Martin published in 2018, which delves into the past of Casa Targaryen, from the arrival of Aegon the Conqueror to the events covered in “House of the Dragon” . .

Under the command of the Targaryens, Westeros is preparing for a new battle, at a time when dragons ruled everything and everyone and were skillfully commanded by their platinum-haired masters. The civil war that followed was called “Dance of Dragons,” the dance of dragons.

The battle brought two heirs to the throne, Rhaenyra and his half-brother Aegon II, into a confrontation that defined much of the future of what was then the most feared and powerful house in Westeros.

Responsible for the series

With David Benioff and DB Weiss from the picture, an old friend of “Game of Thrones” was brought in to lead the production. Miguel Sapochnik, director of some of the show’s most iconic episodes, is now a showrunner alongside Ryan Condal – the latter one of the screenwriters who worked side by side with George RR Martin.

Another fantastic news is the return of the composer Ramin Djawadi, the author of the original themes that stood out during the eight seasons of “War of Thrones” and turned fantastic moments into unforgettable scenes.

And now how long do we have to wait?

Everything indicates that the series will never be seen on television before 2022, always in the already announced format of 10 episodes.