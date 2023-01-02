Monday, January 2, 2023
Official artwork for 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)
Everything leaked and confirmed so far

Rupali Gupta

With the arrival of the brand new 12 months 2023, Genshin Affect followers sit up for all of the upcoming banner schedules. The discharge of occasion want banners is without doubt one of the most extremely anticipated facets of the sport.

It is a nice alternative for gamers to acquire new characters and weapons for his or her account. Over the previous 12 months, officers have proven a number of characters by means of in-game cutscenes, official YouTube movies, and trailers. Gamers who’ve been saving new primogems will need to know concerning the scheduled future banner occasions. This text will define the identical, alongside the most recent leaks and official confirmations relating to Genshin Affect in 2023.

Genshin Affect: All it’s good to find out about upcoming banner schedules in 2023

HoYoverse’s current drip advertising has confirmed the debut of Alhaitham and Yaoyao within the upcoming patch 3.4 model replace. Whereas Alhaitham would be the first Dendro sword consumer, Yaoyao would be the first Dendro polearm character.

Genshin Affect officers are but to launch any information concerning the upcoming banners scheduled for the brand new patch updates. Nonetheless, credible leakers have already confirmed the smae for the upcoming patches that may drop within the new 12 months 2023.

Patch 3.4 replace and its upcoming banners

Genshin Affect’s newest model is at the moment going by means of its Part II banners. On the finish of Part II, the brand new model 3.4 replace is anticipated to drop on January 18, 2023. Dependable leaks have shared the banner leaks that may function the next characters and weapons:

[Reliable] Pictures courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we all know.3.4 First Half – Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao3.4 Second Half – Hu Tao + Yelan https://t.co/bbzn4SmYYH

Part I:

  • Alhaitham’ debut
  • Yaoyao’s debut
  • Xiao’s rerun
  • Gentle of Foliar Incision (sword)
  • Primordial Jade-Winged Spear (polearm)

Part II:

  • Hu Tao’ rerun
  • Yelan’ rerun
  • Employees of Homa (polearm)
  • Aqua Simulacra (bow)

Patch 3.5 replace and its upcoming banners

Contemplating that officers are again in the usual 6-week patch cycle, the Genshin Affect group can estimate the patch 3.5 replace to launch someplace within the first week of March 2023.

A fast repost of the up to date launch timeline:3.3 first half – Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)3.4 – Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)3.5 – Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)3.6 – Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

Dependable leaks have advised that this patch will function the debut of probably the most anticipated characters, Dehya, who has appeared a number of occasions within the current Sumeru Archon quests. Gamers can verify Dehya’s imaginative and prescient and weapon of selection from official movies and in-game cutscenes. Dehya shall be a 5-star Pyro Claymore consumer, however current leaks have but to disclose something fruther about her skills.

Mika, then again, has been confirmed to be a Cryo polearm consumer with 4-star rarity primarily based on the most recent relatible leaks. Much like Dehya, the gamers are fully in the dead of night relating to his skills as nicely.

Patch 3.6 replace and its upcoming banners

Dependable Leaks didn’t share a lot concerning the Genshin Affect 3.6 replace. The one confirmed piece of data leaked by credible sources states that Baizhu (Dendro Catalyst) will debut on this model alongside a brand new character.

Baizhu is a Liyue character in Genshin Affect and was the one character to have a Dendro imaginative and prescient means earlier than the discharge of Sumeru. Many gamers have been saving Primogems and ready for him to drop as a playable character.

