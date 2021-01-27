Everything important to the trial of Lübcke’s murder | Free press

Frankfurt / Kassel (dpa) – The trial of the violent death of Kassel district president Walter Lübcke is certainly one of the most sensational criminal cases in recent years.

Now, the Senate for State Security ruling of the Higher Regional Court (OLG) Frankfurt is due to take place next Thursday – after 44 days of negotiations. An overview of the case, the defendants and the trial:

THE DEED: On the night of June 2, 2019, Lübcke was found lifeless on the terrace of his house in Wolfhagen-Istha (Kassel district). A gunshot wound to the head came from a revolver. The death of the 65-year-old is determined that same night.

THE VICTIM: Walter Lübcke was a district president in North Hesse. Its authority is, so to speak, the local representation of the state of Hesse. The CDU politician was considered popular and close to the people. Lübcke left behind his wife Irmgard Braun-Lübcke and adult sons Christoph and Jan-Hendrik Lübcke. You appear in the proceedings as a co-plaintiff. It is especially important for them to hear the truth about the last minutes in Walter Lübcke’s life.

THE SUSPECTED: The main defendant is 47-year-old German Stephan Ernst from Kassel. On the face of it, the father of the family is living a middle-class life. But even as a teenager, he came into conflict with the law, often for xenophobic crimes: in 1989, he set fire to the basement of an apartment building housing Turkish residents. He later stabbed a foreign citizen, carried out a pipe bomb attack on an asylum seekers’ home and hit a foreign prisoner with a chair leg while he was in custody. In 2009 he was involved in an attack by right-wing extremists at a demonstration in Dortmund. After that, he reportedly retired from the scene and the authorities no longer had him in view. The contact with old comrades, which was also shown in the process, nevertheless persisted.

The murder of Lübcke is not the only act for which Ernst has to answer to the OLG. He is also charged with the attempted murder of an Iraqi refugee who was seriously injured in a knife attack in January 2016.

The second defendant is Markus H. from Kassel. The German is also known as a right-wing extremist. Ernst called him his “anchor”, and a witness described the relationship between the two men as “thinker” H. and “doer” Ernst. H. is said to have influenced Ernst politically, and prosecutors are convinced that the joint target practice also enabled him to commit the act in the first place. The lawyer of the Lübcke family was convinced in his final lecture: “Without the Defendant H. the murder of Walter Lübcke would not have taken place.”

During the search of H.’s apartment and computer, the researchers came across extensive right-wing extremist material and numerous Nazi devotional objects. During the trial and before the police, H. refused to testify. It was only when it came to a weapons expert’s report that he took the floor and showed great familiarity with the subject of weapons.

THE DEFENDERS: Stephan Ernst has changed lawyer three times since his arrest and in the course of the proceedings he has said goodbye to one of his two public defenders, who is said to have presented a false confession. The main defender is now criminal lawyer Mustafa Kaplan from Cologne. The Turkish-born lawyer was a victim’s lawyer in the trial surrounding the National Socialist underground NSU. Markus H. is represented by Björn Clemens from Düsseldorf and Nicole Schneiders from Ettlingen. Clemens is seen as a scene attorney who often works for right-wing extremists. Schneiders defended one of the defendants in the NSU trial.

THE MOTIF: Apparently it was a citizens’ meeting in Lohfelden in North Hesse in 2015, at which Lübcke defended the admission of refugees. In response to screams from the audience, he shouted, “You have to stand up for values, and anyone who doesn’t uphold these values ​​can leave this country at any time if they don’t agree, that’s the freedom of every German.” Ernst and H. were also at this meeting, where Ernst first became acquainted with the CDU politician. On a video that, according to Ernst, H. had posted on the Internet, an interjection from Ernst could be heard in addition to Lübcke’s quote. Lübcke received countless hate mails. With the murder, his widow said in court, words became deeds.

DIE PLÄDOYERS: Life imprisonment for murder, determination of the special gravity of the guilt, and subsequent custody – the federal prosecutor’s office has demanded the maximum penalty for Ernst. Markus H. is sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for complicity. The lawyer of the widow acting as joint plaintiff and the two sons of Lübcke emphasized in his final lecture, however, that the family regards H. as an accomplice – he should also be convicted of murder.

Ernst’s lawyer, on the other hand, advocated a conviction for manslaughter, as the characteristics of the murder were not given. In the case of the Iraqi refugee, he pleaded for acquittal in his closing lecture – Ernst did not commit the deed.

Markus H.’s lawyers pleaded for acquittal of their client. They argued that the arguments against H. were largely based on the statements of Ernst, who in the past had already held others responsible for his actions.

THE COURT: The OLG judges have many years of experience with particularly serious crimes and terrorist proceedings. In recent years, it has been mainly Muslim defendants who, as members of the terrorist IS militia in Frankfurt, for example, had to report to one of the two state security senates. There have also been trials against alleged spies. The higher regional court of Frankfurt is the only one in Hesse and is responsible, among other things, for proceedings that are prosecuted by the federal public prosecutor because of their special interest – as in the Lübcke case.

CORONA PANDEMIC: Public interest in the trial turned out to be great. If you wanted a seat in the courtroom, you had to get up early many days, because the distance rules to protect against corona infections also apply in court. Mouth and nose must be covered in the hall. Due to the distance of 1.5 meters, not every row of seats can be occupied. Although the negotiation takes place in the largest negotiating room, there are only 19 seats in the press box and 18 seats in the auditorium.