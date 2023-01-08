Everything about the Hydro Archon and new region

Genshin Affect Fontaine leaks will be divided into two classes. The primary one was the preliminary batch that primarily centered on textual content leaks, whereas the second concerned precise character footage. The brand new area is anticipated to be explorable in Model 4.0.

Therefore, some gamers is perhaps shocked that a lot has already been leaked. It is important to say that every part posted under is topic to alter, particularly since a few of the particulars have been made lengthy earlier than miHoYo ever deliberate to disclose them.

There are rumors that the Hydro Archon is included within the character leaks.

Genshin Affect Fontaine leaks: New characters, together with one which is perhaps the Hydro Archon

Lyney and Lynette each had comparable mannequin leaks to the earlier 5 on this picture, however theirs was a lot blurrier by comparability. On the very least, Vacationers know that Lyney and Lynette can be concerned in Fontaine, one thing already recognized, because of the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail a number of years in the past.

The remaining 5 characters have designs that readers can see within the above tweet. The third one with white hair and a blue prime hat is rumored to be the Hydro Archon, Focalors. Whereas there is no such thing as a concrete knowledge to substantiate this, some leakers appear assured in that evaluation.

She additionally matches the outline by leaker hxg, concerning the Hydro Archon’s character design. Nonetheless, it must be said that the entire characters right here, apart from Lyney and Lynette, are at present unnamed.

New glider

Each area has a Glider, and Fontaine isn’t any totally different. Not too many particular particulars have been revealed about this merchandise other than its look. Readers can see that the visuals on it enormously complement Wanderer’s general aesthetic.

Closed beta map

The above video reveals off a closed beta map leak involving a attainable have a look at Fontaine (and it even makes use of sentences from this hyperlinked article verbatim). The footage is sort of outdated, but it surely’s nonetheless the very best early preview of what gamers can anticipate from the brand new area.

Different Genshin Affect Fontaine leaks

This leak from October 23, 2022, reveals some outdated content material related to the area. The “V4_0” folder signifies that this content material was designed for Genshin Affect 4.0. Moreover that, the recordsdata assist another older leaks that talked about some underwater content material.

There is not something too deep to research right here. Genshin Affect 4.0 wasn’t going to be launched any time close to these preliminary leaks, which means that the content material present in it would possible change by now. On a associated observe, the discharge dates of the beforehand talked about characters are at present unknown.

Fontaine’s anticipated launch model

There aren’t too many images to make use of of the brand new area so far (Picture through HoYoverse)

Main new areas related to Archons have traditionally been launched in an x.0 replace. For instance, Inazuma got here out in Model 2.0, and Sumeru launched in Model 3.0. It is possible that Fontaine can be explorable in Genshin Affect 4.0, though HoYoverse has but to substantiate that.

There’ll possible be extra leaks of this area launched sooner or later. Many did not anticipate to see a number of characters (together with a attainable Hydro Archon design) be leaked as it’s. Thus, it is cheap to anticipate extra leaks sooner or later, even when there is no such thing as a timeframe to estimate.

