Everyone against Spotify: Neil Young wanted to leave, James Blunt threatens to make new music

The musician followed a strange strategy to also fight the spread of misinformation about Covid-19.

First, it was Neil Young who pulled all his hits from Spotify. Joni Mitchell followed. Lo and behold, the trio forms with the unexpected arrival of James Blunt, who brought a new approach.

This Saturday, Jan. 29, Blunt issued an ultimatum to Twitter: “If Spotify doesn’t remove Joe Rogan, I will post new topics to the platform.”

Blunt, who has had a string of hits over the past decade, has become the butt of jokes and humorists because of the “bland” nature of his themes. But instead of getting angry, the artist turned the situation around with self-deprecating humor. This new strategy is proof of that – and it worked.

Blunt is just the latest name to rise up against the platform accused of running the podcast by Joe Rogan, the American podcaster who campaigns against vaccines and pandemics. The issue was raised by Neil Young, who revealed that the platform would need to do something to resolve the issue. If not, he would have to make a choice. “You can have Young or you can have Rogan. You can’t have both,” he said.

However, Joni Mitchell also decided to remove her songs from Spotify. The singer has publicly supported Young’s decision and is also calling for Rogan’s show to be scrapped.