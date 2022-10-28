Every upcoming character and major feature listed

Genshin Affect 4.0 will convey gamers to the brand new area of Fontaine, the place tons of recent characters will debut alongside distinctive mechanics within the area. Gamers who plan to summon characters between the three.1 replace and the 4.0 replace can benefit from a leaked roadmap that reveals lots of the upcoming additions over the course of the subsequent few months.

Followers will need to be sure that they proceed saving up Primogems because the updates move, as Fontaine seems to have some unimaginable characters. They will discover the Genshin Affect 4.0 roadmap leaks right here.

Genshin Affect 4.0 leaks: Roadmap of characters revealed

A ton of Genshin Affect characters are set to be launched between the present replace and the 4.0 replace’s launch. Provided that the 4.0 replace will convey followers to a wholly new area with an entire new solid of characters to get pleasure from, saving up Primogems via this roadmap will doubtless be the perfect determination. Fortunately, because of this roadmap, followers will know which characters they need to summon for, together with when they’re set to reach. Here is the present roadmap to this point:

3.3: Scaramouche and Faruzan

The reworked model of Scaramouche is about to be launched in the course of the Genshin Affect 3.3 replace alongside a brand new assist character named Faruzan. These two characters will doubtless be launched within the first half, giving followers the chance to select up two highly effective Anemo characters in just some months.

Scaramouche’s new equipment seems to supply him with a ton of Anemo injury, and he’ll doubtless be a robust DPS possibility for gamers to benefit from. He’ll reportedly wield a Catalyst in fight, whereas Faruzan will use a bow for her assist abilities.

3.4: Alhaitham and Yaoyao

if alhaitham actually is in 3.4: drip advertising – seventh december

if alhaitham actually is in 3.4: drip advertising – seventh december

banner – january are you prepared?

Subsequent up, Alhaitham ought to be launched in the course of the sport’s 3.4 replace, which is able to doubtless arrive in January. Alhaitham will seem alongside Yaoyao throughout this replace, and each of them will make the most of the Dendro ingredient in fight.

Alhaitham seems to be a robust DPS character who could also be one other Dendro Fundamental DPS possibility that wields a sword in battle. Yaoyao seems to be a supporting Dendro character that makes use of a polearm.

3.5: Dehya and Mika

The Genshin Affect 3.5 replace seems to convey Dehya to the sport as a playable 5-star character, alongside the discharge of the 4-star Mika. Dehya is a Pyro Claymore character who can deal a ton of harm in battle and reportedly has a really distinctive equipment that enables her to deal tons of AOE injury. Mika is a 4-star Cryo Polearm character who will assist his allies with therapeutic throughout battle.

3.6: Baizhu and an unknown 4-star

Lastly, Baizhu will seem throughout Genshin Affect 3.6 alongside an unknown 4-star character. Baizhu has been a personality that followers have been ready to summon for ages, and he was the primary Dendro character ever seen within the sport. Followers will lastly get the prospect to summon him throughout this replace, so that they’ll need to be sure that they’ve sufficient Primogems when he will get launched.

New options

Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and massive and small clamshells… Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and massive and small clamshells…

Genshin Affect 4.0 leaks have revealed that the Fontaine replace will introduce quite a lot of new mechanics, together with hyperspeed vessels for water journey, underwater mechanics that permit gamers to sink beneath the waves to discover, and even new objects to gather whereas underwater. Followers will be capable of do a ton with water in Fontaine, which is sensible given that it’s the land of Hydro. Gamers will doubtless study extra about these mechanics within the updates that lead as much as Fontaine’s launch.

Genshin Affect leaks have revealed a ton of details about the subsequent few updates, and gamers will need to be sure that they save up their needs for these leaked banners.

