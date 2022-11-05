Every Genshin Impact Redeem Code working in November 2022

Genshin Affect gamers could have a number of Redeem Codes accessible at their disposal in November 2022. Some Vacationers will need as a lot free loot as doable, and two of those codes embrace free Primogems.

Here’s a checklist of all Redeem Codes that at the moment work in Genshin Affect 3.2:

The three hyperlinks related to every code will take the participant to the official Genshin Affect web site. In case you’re already logged in, you must have the ability to redeem all of them inside a minute.

This information may even embrace information on when you may count on the three.3 livestream to air since that broadcast could have extra codes so that you can use later in November 2022.

All Genshin Affect 3.2 Redeem Codes (November 2022)

Two of the codes offer you free Primogems (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Listed here are the rewards for all three Redeem Codes:

WARBDRR9MCQ9: 10,000 Mora + 10 Adventurer’s Expertise + 5 High quality Enhamcenent Ores + 5 Northern Smoked Chickens + 5 Flaming Purple Bolognese

10,000 Mora + 10 Adventurer’s Expertise + 5 High quality Enhamcenent Ores + 5 Northern Smoked Chickens + 5 Flaming Purple Bolognese NT8SU92DKFRZ: 60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer’s Expertise

60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer’s Expertise GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3 Hero’s Wits

You’ve got two methods to make use of these codes:

By means of the web site By means of the sport

The way to use these Genshin Affect 3.2 Redeem Codes

It is best to see one thing like this on the official web site (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Vacationers can enter these codes on the official web site. Here’s a quick information on how to try this:

Go to the official Genshin Affect web site. You’ll be able to both do this by clicking on the three hyperlinks from the start of this text or by Googling it. Log in if you have not already. Choose the related server. Put one code within the ‘Redemption Code’ part. Click on on ‘Redeem.’

Repeat this course of for all Redeem Codes you continue to want to make use of.

That is the way it appears like within the sport (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Here’s a step-by-step information on tips on how to enter these Redeem Codes by way of the sport:

Boot up Genshin Affect. Log in. Convey up the Paimon Menu by pausing the sport. Go to ‘Settings.’ Go to ‘Account.’ Choose the ‘Redeem Now’ possibility. Enter the Redeem Codes within the textual content field. Choose ‘Change.’

Repeat the method for all of the codes you have not used but.

Remember to say the rewards out of your in-game mail! (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Whatever the technique you utilize, you continue to want to say the rewards. Merely open the in-game mail and use the ‘Declare All’ button to get the whole lot. You’ve got entry to your mail from Journey Rank 2 onward.

Genshin Affect 3.3 livestream codes

There are extra codes to make use of later this month (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

These codes aren’t at the moment out. Nevertheless, Vacationers know that they are going to be launched as soon as the livestream airs. Take into account that the following Model Replace might be launched on December 7, 2022.

Since previous livestreams have at all times occurred 10~12 days earlier than the replace comes out, you must deduce that the upcoming Particular Program ought to air on certainly one of these three dates:

November 25, 2022

November 26, 2022

November 27, 2022

HoYoverse will announce the official date later this month. Bear in mind to tune in to get three further codes that will provide you with 300 free Primogems!

