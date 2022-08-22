Tower of Fantasy, like each different sport within the MMORPG (massively multiplayer on-line role-playing sport) style, is full of content material involving various kinds of distinctive puzzles, considered one of which includes digital locks. These will be discovered within the open world or by means of totally different missions, and never all of them are equally satisfying to resolve, with many gamers getting a bit fed up with a few of them.

Discovered everywhere in the map in Tower of Fantasy, the digital locks are seemingly easy to resolve. All one has to do is put within the appropriate four-digit code, and the door will probably be unlocked. An analogous four-digit password is required to get the reward deconstruction units have to supply. The difficulty is that these codes will not be very straightforward to seek out, so let’s go over every digital lock and deconstruction machine passcode.

All Tower of Fantasy digital lock and deconstruction machine codes

HT201 Shelter

One of many earliest locks, the HT201 Shelter (Picture through ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Discovered within the Banges area, gamers will possible come throughout the HT201 Shelter whereas exploring. The precise coordinates are 85, 976; the password for the digital lock is 1647.

Crescent Shore

The Crescent Shore lock, shortly after defeating two enemies (Picture through ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

This digital lock is positioned in Crown Mines, on the coordinates 778, 642. Gamers must be cautious, as there will probably be two enemies guarding the lock, whose password is 1024.

The Lumina

The deconstruction machine PDC2 (Picture through ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

In Crown Mines, discovered precisely at coordinates 728, 847, this PDC2 deconstruction machine will be encountered at a excessive elevation, so gamers must be ready for a journey upwards. The password is 7268.

Miners’ Camp

The deconstruction machine PDC1 (Picture through ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Much like the earlier two areas, this one can be within the Crown Mines area. And just like the final deconstruction machine, it may be discovered excessive up however at these coordinates: 377, 247. The password is 4753.

Navia Bay

One in every of two deserted truck digital locks (Picture through ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Unsurprisingly, the Navia Bay digital lock is positioned within the Navia area, discovered at precisely -537, -449. The password for this one is 2202. There are enemies to tackle close to the lock, so gamers ought to come ready.

Raincaller Island 1

A well-hidden digital lock (Picture through ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Discovered within the Navia area, this digital lock is relatively nicely hidden in comparison with the others. Gamers might want to enterprise into the center of the radio tower and discover this panel, the place they are going to get to enter the password: 5972. The coordinates are -758, -569.

Raincaller Island 2

The second of two deserted truck digital locks (Picture through ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

That is the ultimate of the three locks discovered within the Navia area and the second deserted truck lock. Tower of Fantasy gamers might want to go to coordinates -643, -849 to seek out this one. Upon arrival, they’ll enter the password 3344.

Seaforth Dock

Simlar to a few of the different locks, this one is a straightforward barrier (Picture through ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

In Crown Mines, positioned at coordinates of 515, 773, this digital lock should not be too tough to seek out. The password for this one is 3594.

Aarniel Fortress

The ultimate deconstruction machine PDW1 (Picture through ZaFrostPet/Youtube)

For this remaining deconstruction machine, gamers might want to go to the Warren area. This one will be difficult to seek out, so they need to go to the precise coordinates of 382, -832. The password for this one is 8521.

Aida Base Daybreak Frontier

The ultimate digital lock discovered within the open world (Picture through ZaFrostPet/Youtube)

This would be the most tough lock to get to. Tower of Fantasy gamers might want to fly above the ocean to achieve the Aida Base; then they must climb to the highest to seek out this door, which is positioned within the Warren area at 666, -1224. The password is 7092.

These are the entire seven open-world digital locks that may be present in Tower of Fantasy. Every one has its personal distinctive password, whereas just some are surrounded by enemies or simply plain tough to achieve. Gamers ought to hold all of this in thoughts as they enterprise out to seek out all of them.

