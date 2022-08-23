With Tower of Fantasy having the huge and expansive open world that it does, it’s extremely motivating for gamers to see all of it if the sport offers them a little bit of incentive to discover the world. In spite of everything, rewarding gamers for exploring the surroundings not solely incentivizes them to take action but additionally makes growing the panorama extra rewarding.

Very like Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there are numerous factors gamers can discover within the overworld that supply particular interactions. In Breath of the Wild, these have been recollections of Hyrule earlier than Calamity Ganon took over. Within the MMO, these factors are referred to as “Scenic Factors.”

These factors are price visiting for each participant as they grant 20 Darkish Crystals and 20 Exploration Factors relying on the world through which the participant finds these Scenic Factors. Nonetheless, gamers could have bother discovering these Scenic Factors within the Banges area of the sport.

Finding Scenic Factors in Tower of Fantasy’s Banges area

1) Shelter

The primary Scenic Level in Banges (Picture through LAXEGI/YouTube)

The primary Scenic Level labeled “Shelter” could be discovered on the hill overlooking the HT201 shelter. To succeed in this Scenic Level, gamers might want to fast journey to the HT201 Shelter and head instantly north. From there, gamers can climb the mountain till they discover an eye-shaped icon on one of many greater ranges of the mountain.

Gamers can work together with the purpose to play a fast cutscene, and their efforts will likely be acknowledged.

2) The Maen

The situation of the second Scenic Level within the Banges area of Tower of Fantasy (Picture through LAXEGI/YouTube)

Fortunately, gamers do not need to seek for very lengthy to seek out the subsequent level. It’s because it’s situated just some meters north of the primary Scenic Level. Gamers who need assistance discovering this level ought to go to the place they discovered the primary level and head instantly north for about half a minute.

3) Banges Farm

The third Scenic Level in Banges in Tower of Fantasy (Picture through LAXEGI/YouTube)

For the subsequent Scenic Level, gamers will need to make their technique to the Banges Farm waypoint. They will additionally quick journey to this location to reach very near the Scenic Level. Upon arriving on the location, gamers will need to leap on the bridge instantly south of the waypoint.

After climbing onto the bridge, the participant ought to instantly flip proper and see an interplay icon.

4) Banges Docks

The fourth interplay level for the Banges Scenic Factors in Tower of Fantasy (Picture through LAXEGI/YouTube)

Gamers with a glider will simply be capable of attain this level from the earlier location. For these with out one, this level is situated on the bridge simply to the southeast of the Banges Dock village location. With a little bit of climbing, gamers should not have any points reaching this Scenic Level.

5) Banges Tech

The fifth Scenic Level in Banges in Tower of Fantasy (Picture through LAXEGI/YouTube)

Between the Banges Dock village and the Banges Industrial Zone, gamers will discover a cliff to the left of the Industrial Zone gate. They will climb this cliff to seek out a big picket platform overlooking the Industrial district. This platform can be residence to the fifth Scenic Level location in Banges.

6) Sign Station Ruins

The situation of the sixth Scenic Level in Banges in Tower of Fantasy (Picture through LAXEGI/YouTube)

For the ultimate Scenic Level in Banges, Tower of Fantasy gamers might want to navigate to the world north of the Industrial district and south of the Omnium Tower. Gamers will discover this level north of the plateau that homes a large ruined steel cylinder. After reaching this level, gamers can fall down to succeed in the ultimate Scenic Level in Banges.

Edited by Siddharth Satish