Events Industry Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation

An event is a public assembly for the purpose of education, celebration, competition, marketing, or reunion and is classified on the basis of its type, size, and context. However, in the recent times, no public event have been conducted to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Many countries across the globe restricted people from social gatherings to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. According to Research Dive, the COVID-19 outbreak has drastically impacted the global event market in 2020. The report states that the global events industry is predicted to recover soon after the COVID-19 pandemic and surpass US$1,457.2 million, increasing from US$1,134.5 million in 2020 and grow at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2028.

How to Engage Attendees at an Event?

When it comes to event management there are certain things that need to be implemented to engage event attendees. Events are of different types, such as corporate events, seminars, sports events, music concerts, etc. and each one of these events is different and requires a unique approach. The event management companies organize and plan the process of an event, but it is important for these companies to find new, innovative, and exciting ways to engage attendees at an event.

Listed below are some ways for event management companies to engage event attendees and give them a memorable experience.

Getting Active on Social Media

If we look at social media in the right way, it is more than just posting, chatting, or sending out a tweet. It can be a major and significant platform to promote an event. Creating a unique event hashtag on social media well ahead of the event and keeping the followers updated by posting regularly about the activities will engage the attendees before they even arrive on-site.

Playing Games

There are particular events wherein an event manager or the event management company can engage the attendees by arranging some games. Everyone enjoys a little bit of competition and games are a great way to get event attendees engaged. Incorporating games can bring the attendees together and can also build excitement among them. The event management companies should consider hosting a happy hour trivia event after the exhibit hall floor closes, in order to keep attendees engaged.

Keeping Attendees Moving

There can be times when attendees may get tired after spending long hours from session to session & networking with their peers. Event management companies must try incorporating afternoon fitness sessions or workshops to make sure attendees have plenty of energy for the remaining evening reception.

Creating a Compelling Space for Networking

An event is the best place for attendees to network and make connections. Thus, when planning an event, the event management companies should remember to dedicate a space that is open to attendees for networking. This space could be a small area on the exhibit hall floor, setup with few couches and a coffee cart. Adding live music and serving some delicious food in this networking space will help the attendees to stay relaxed.

Technology Attractions

Currently, there are many new & exciting technology trends in the events industry, which the event management companies can use to engage the attendees. They can use video walls to play videos, such as interviews of attendees from last year’s event, or other content to keep people engaged. Virtual reality and augmented reality technology can be used to create an immersive experience for the attendees that can be remembered about.

Amp Up the Mobile Application

These days, most attendees have their noses down in their phones in between sessions. Event management companies can use this to their advantage and create custom content & engagements in the event’s mobile app, such as exclusive video content or an interactive game. The mobile app can be also used as a match-making tool to bond & connect attendees with each other on the basis of common interests.

These six ideas are good to be kept in mind for event managers or event management companies when it comes to engaging all the attendees for the next event. Event management companies should think outside the box and try new and exciting ways to create a memorable experience for the attendees.

