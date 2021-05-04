Event Management Software Market The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments, Major Players 2021-2027

Event Management Software Market Research Report 2021” provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and technologies and on the changing structure of the Event Management Software Global Event Management Software Market key players Involved in the study are

Global event management software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement & development in virtual reality and rising usage of AI and machine learning in event management are the factor for the market growth.

The global Event Management Software Market report by wide-ranging study of the Event Management Software industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals.

Global Event Management Software Market Breakdown:

By Component

Software Event Planning Software Venue Management Software Event Registration and Ticketing Software Event Marketing Software Analytics and Reporting Software Onsite Technology Content Management Software Visitor Management Software Others

Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Deployment and Integration Consulting Managed Services



By Deployment Type

Cloud

On- Premises

By Organization Type

Small Medium Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End- User

Event Organizer & Planner

Corporate

Government

Education

Other

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Event Management Software market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Global Event Management Software Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for event automation among marketers will also accelerate the market

Growing usage of social media for event marketing acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Rising adoption of advanced data analytics solutions is another factor boosting the market growth

Growing number of smartphones user will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness among population will restrain the market growth

High investment cost related to event management software will restrict the growth of this market

Complexity associated with combining event management software with business system also acts as a market restraint

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Event Management Software Market?

Following are list of players:

Active Network, LLC; Aventri, Inc.; Cvent India Private Limited,; Eventbrite; Arlo; KitApps, Inc./Attendify; RainFocus; Bizzabo; EventBank; Certain Inc; EventBooking; EventMobi; Gather; Hubb, LLC; Regpacks; SignUpGenius, Inc; Ungerboeck; Whova; Profit Systems Inc.; Eventzilla; among others.

Crucial Research:

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Event Management Software report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Event Management Software market.

Minor Research:

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Event Management Software industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Event Management Software market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in Event Management Software market are

