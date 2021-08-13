Event Management Software Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Event Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global event management software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The event management software (EMS) refers to a range of business solutions that are used to organize events, starting from planning to the post-event stages. This internet-based system covers the diverse aspects of event management, such as online registration, venue selection, booking and billing, management delegation, content management, floor planning, designing, visitor management, networking and feedback collection and on-site operations. These solutions are widely utilized to automate as well as streamline back-office processes while organizing an event. The software has a user-friendly interface that offers accurate and efficient results to the users at a budgeted cost. It also provides a vast array of options for a convenient and secure payment getaway.

Global Event Management Software Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by an increasing requirement for automation in event management. The deployment of the software ensures smooth functioning without completely being dependent upon the event coordinator while eliminating the scope of human error. Moreover, continual advancements in the cloud-based systems, in confluence with growing adoption rates of smartphones and tablets and the proliferation of social media platforms, is expected to facilitate the market growth. Apart from this, data-driven businesses are increasingly gaining prominence among users, owing to their improved customer engagement and decision-making capabilities. Furthermore, the growing trend of mid-week/weekend corporate parties and gatherings, along with a rise in the demand for event management for conducting seminars, meetings, conferences and award ceremonies in the corporate sector, is expected to contribute to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global event management software market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Summary:

Based on the component type, the market has been bifurcated into software and services. The software segment has been further divided into venue management, ticketing, event registration, event marketing, event planning and other software (content management, visitor management, analytics and reporting, and resource scheduling software), whereas the services segment has been categorized into professional (deployment and integration, consulting, and support and maintenance) and managed services.

On the basis of the deployment type , the market has been classified into on-premise and cloud.

On the basis of the end use sectors, the market has been segregated into corporate, government, third-party planner, education, mining and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Active Network, LLC, Bizzabo Inc., Regpack Inc., Hubb, Inc., Gather Technologies, Inc., Eventbrite, Inc., EMS Software, LLC, XING Events GmbH, Cvent, Inc., RainFocus, LLC, SignUpGenius, Inc., Ungerboeck, and Hubilo Softech Pvt. Ltd.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

