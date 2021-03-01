 Event Management Software  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Cvent Inc., XING SE, Active Network LLC, Aventri Inc., Eventbrite, Ungerboeck Software International Inc

The report titled “Event Management Software Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The event management software market was valued at USD 9.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.71 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.65% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Event Management Software Market: – Cvent Inc., XING SE, Active Network LLC, Aventri Inc., Eventbrite, Ungerboeck Software International Inc., Certain Inc., SignUpGenius Inc., EMS Software LLC, TryBooking Pty Ltd, Event Espresso

– In April 2020, Hubilo, an event management company, has launched its virtual event platform. The newly developed solution has a real-time networking feature, in which an attendee can grab a seat at the networking lounge in order to connect with people who have similar interests. This solution will help the media & entertainment industry to overcome the loss due to the cancellation of live events.

– The factors influencing the market growth are the significant increase in the number of events in sports, gaming, and entertainment sectors over the past decade and widespread adoption of software that can be used to streamline the events from start to end, based on both historical and real-time data.

– As vents are turning out to be great marketing channels, vendors and marketing firms are increasingly looking for collaborations with event organizers. In fact, according to Social Tables, in a recent event marketing survey, 52% of respondents mentioned that event marketing drove more business value to them than other marketing channels. Such statistics are further encouraging the market entry of new players, increasing the demand for mobile-based event management software solutions.

Media and Entertainment Segment Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Event management software has become highly beneficial for third-party planners when compared to in-house planners, as the third-party planners plan more than a single concert or show at any time of the year. It is estimated that some of the most popular festivals and events, such as Classic East, Sao Paulo Trip, and Outside Land Music and Art Festival, gross more than USD 16 million per event.

– Such colossal involvement of revenue makes media and entertainment events one of the most complicated events to plan, unlike events hosted by several other sectors, such as the educational and industrial ones. Furthermore, downtime in any event organizing process has a terrible effect on the reputation of the events. In many cases, many media and entertainment events were hosted for charity purposes; hence, any deviations in the planning process or the software may put a dent in the reputation of the organizers.

– As most of the media and entertainment events are tied up with high revenue movements, such as analytic tools and event management software prove to be highly beneficial to event organizers. As most of the event planning in the sector are outsourced to third-party planners, such additional features stand to be a key selling point for many event management software products, in the current market scenario.

– The increasing crisis due to COVID-19 has a massive impact on live shows and other such events. As the lockdown restriction continues, the live events industry is facing an enormous loss. For instance, in March 2020, as per the estimations of Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), the Indian live events industry is facing a loss of INR 3,000 crore in the period of lockdown. Due to this pandemic situation, the media & entertainment industry is moving towards cloud-based virtual events. This will create a growth opportunity for the market in the coming years.

North America Region to Hold Significant Share

– North America regional segment has expected to hold around half of the global share during the forecast period, due to the increased adoption of the event management software for athletics events in educational institutions, marathons, film festivals, and various other private events. The presence of significant players, coupled with the presence of small enterprises and new entrants in the region, are some of the significant factors bolstering market growth.

– According to Billboard, over 800 annual music festivals are hosted in the US alone, and they attract 32 million attendees. The requirement for efficient management of such significant events has driven the market for event management software.

– The United States Labor Department predicts that the number of meeting planner jobs would jump 16%, increasing quicker than the average for all professions over the next decade. The growing importance of meetings is expected to fuel the growth of employment in meeting and event planners. Such a massive need for event management professionals indicates the increasingly high demand for event management.

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Event Management Software market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Event Management Software Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

