Even Worse News For Intel

Extra benchmarks have leaked for AMD’s soon-to-be-released Ryzen 9 7950X3D, which options sport body rate-boosting 3D V-Cache. This time, the brand new CPU was as much as 39 p.c sooner than Intel’s Core i9-13900K.

Yesterday, we noticed outcomes supposedly leaked from AMD’s official reviewers information, however this time they’re apparently from a 3rd get together reviewer utilizing completely different {hardware}. In brief, the brand new processor is trying very potent in video games.

Twitter consumer chi11eddog posted the benchmark scores for a handful of video games in addition to the favored Cinebench check and was additionally utilizing the most recent BIOS firmware that provides assist and optimisations for the brand new 3D V-Cache processors. It’s unclear, although, what reminiscence speeds have been used, which might affect efficiency for each AMD and Intel methods.

Twitter consumer chi11eddog has posted benchmark scores for AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D chi11eddog/@g01d3nm4ng0

To start out with, Murderer’s Creed Valhalla at 1080p with an RTX 3090 noticed the Ryzen 9 7950X3D handle 149fps (it’s unclear whether or not that is a mean, minimal or most) whereas the present flagship Ryzen 9 7950X might solely handle 107fps and the Intel Core i9-13900K sat at 110fps. That is clearly an enormous distinction and equates to an enormous 39 p.c enchancment over the Ryzen 9 7950X.

Far Cry 5 was up subsequent and Far Cry is well-known for responding nicely to sooner CPUs and right here the 240fps achieved by the $699 Ryzen 9 7950X3D dwarfed the Ryzen 9 7950X’s 182fps – a distinction of 32 p.c whereas additionally soundly beating Intel’s Core i9-13900K, which managed 215fps. The brand new AMD CPU was 16 p.c sooner than the Ryzen 9 7950X and 11 p.c higher than the Core i9-13900K in Shadow of the Tomb Raider which being 4 and 5 p.c sooner respectively in Metro Exodus.

The final sport – Star Management – confirmed a lot much less distinction between the CPUs, with the Core i9-13900K edging out a small lead. It’s clear that not all video games will profit from the additional cache on the brand new 3D V-Cache CPUs, however outcomes thus far appear to tally with AMD’s personal claims of a mean 16 p.c uplift in body charges on common throughout quite a few video games it examined.

Benchmark outcomes for AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D chi11eddog/@g01d3nm4ng0

A Cinebench R23 rating was additionally posted, this time extra intently matching the Ryzen 9 7950X rating in my very own system, with a results of 37,973 in comparison with 38,422 for the older CPU and 40,444 for the Core i9-13900K. A slower multi-threading result’s anticipated, although, because the Ryzen 9 7950X has larger frequencies out of the field and is anticipated to have a a lot larger all-core increase frequency.

The increase to gaming efficiency is vital for AMD as Intel’s 13th Gen CPUs have largely provided higher gaming efficiency relative to their value and in addition loved decrease system value too. With the introduction of 3D V-Cache, it might nicely take the gaming efficiency crown, whereas additionally providing higher energy effectivity and good multi-threaded efficiency.

The brand new AMD processors are as a consequence of be obtainable subsequent week on February 28th together with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, with the cheaper Ryzen 7 7800X3D following in April. I will be reviewing the CPU at launch so so observe me right here on Forbes or on my YouTube channel to see the benchmarks.