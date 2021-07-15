Even if the moderators change, TVI loses to SIC with the audience

The most watched program of the day on Portuguese television was the soap opera “Amor Amor” on Paço de Arcos.

Cristina Ferreira’s approach did not lead to the intended results.

TVI relied on changing hosts for its various programs from morning to afternoon, but those changes weren’t enough to guarantee audience guidance on Wednesday, July 14th.

SIC was ahead with a share of 20.8 percent, a difference of almost 4 percentage points to TVI with 16.6 percent. July 14th was even worse for the station Queluz de Baixo than the day before, as it gained 0.1 percentage points less, while the station Paço de Arcos increased its number from 19.7 to 20.8 percent.

Cristina Ferreira returned to TVIs Morgen and presented “Dois à 10”, but that return was not enough to be the winner at the time and ended up losing to “Casa Feliz” by João Baião and Diana Chaves. The program presented by Baião and Diana Chaves had a rating of 4 percent and a share of 20.4 percent, while the program by Cristina Ferreira had a rating of 3.8 percent and a share of 19.2 percent.

In the afternoon, SIC remained the winner in the confrontation between “Júlia” and “Goucha”. Júlia Pinheiro’s program led with a 4.4 percent rating and a 20.4 percent share, while “Goucha” (this time presented by Nuno Eiró) only got a 3.7 percent rating and a 14.8 percent share.

The most watched program of the day also belonged to SIC: “Amor Amor” had 1 million 199 thousand 600 viewers, while “Festa é Festa” had 1 million 114 thousand 100 viewers.