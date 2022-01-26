Evan Rachel Wood has accused Marilyn Manson of raping her on camera

Everything happened during the recording of the video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses” in 2007. The musician denies everything.

There is one other charge against Manson

Evan Rachel Wood was 19 and in a relationship with Marilyn Manson, who was twenty years her senior. When the invitation came to star in the Heart-Shaped Glasses video, he didn’t hesitate. Wood appears with heart-shaped glasses reminiscent of “Lolita” and accompanies the musician in several scenes with simulated sex during the almost five minutes.

Almost 15 years later, the actress revisits the episode, which she describes as Manson’s “first crime” against her. He did it on screen, too, during the premiere of the documentary Phoenix Rising, which screened at the Sundance Film Festival and tells the story of his career.

The 2007 single’s music video was seen, reviewed and forgotten. However, Wood decided to reveal what really happened behind the scenes. “It wasn’t at all how I imagined it would be,” explains the 34-year-old actress.

Before they began filming, Wood was convinced to drink absinthe, to the point where, the actress says, she was nearly unconscious. In the video, Manson can be seen fondling the actress and then-girlfriend’s genitals, in an act that ends with them both lying on a bed in a shower of blood. Wood is pulled out.

“We did things that were never explained to me before. We had talked about the sex scene being played, but as soon as the cameras started rolling, he began penetrating me. I never agreed to that,” he reveals in the documentary.

From that day on, Wood reveals it was “complete chaos.” “I didn’t feel safe. No one cared about me.” “I was forced to have sex under false pretenses. I was essentially raped on camera.”

Wood’s version appears to be corroborated by those who were at the scene. According to Rolling Stone, who contacted some members of the film crew, there were people who witnessed the rape. “I think there were moments of an actual sexual act,” says the anonymous source. “The crew was extremely uncomfortable,” he explains, before adding that filming stopped and Manson and the producers got into a fight.

“We all knew what kind of artist we were dealing with, but we weren’t there to make an adult film. I’ve never seen anything like this in my career. [O sexo] is never real.”

Still on the experience, Wood added to the uncertainty and atmosphere of tension. “I didn’t know how to defend myself, I didn’t know how to say no because I was conditioned and trained never to answer and to contradict – we had to resist to the end,” he says. “I felt disgusted to have done that because I realized the team was uncomfortable and nobody really knew what to do.”

The documentary also follows the tumultuous time of Wood’s relationship with Manson, how the actress isolated herself from her family and how this incident was just one of many she experienced with the musician.

Immediately after the premiere, the artist’s lawyers came forward and accused Wood of lying. “Of all the false accusations Evan Rachel Wood made about Brian Warner [nome verdadeiro do músico]this 15-year-old behind-the-scenes retelling of the Heart-Shaped Glasses music video is the boldest and easiest to dissect because there are so many witnesses.”

“Brian didn’t have sex with Evan on set — and she knows that’s the truth,” the statement concludes.

According to Wood, Manson controlled everything. Even the way she was supposed to describe the music video to journalists. “I should have said it was super romantic, but it didn’t happen,” he recalls. “I was just afraid to say something that might upset Brian. The video was just the beginning of violence that escalated as the relationship progressed.”

The relationship lasted three years, ending in 2010. Ten years later, in early 2021, Wood finally worked up the courage to speak publicly about her experience — opening the door for other women to follow in her footsteps.

On Instagram, the actress accused the musician of seducing her as a teenager and “abusing her for years”. “I was brainwashed, manipulated into submission.”

A year later, the list of reports and lawsuits against Brian Warner and his behavior uncovered in a November 2021 investigative article in Rolling Stone magazine detailing Manson’s behavior is gathering.

Including the soundproof cell he created to punish and psychologically torture his girlfriends. The cabin was in his home, which was adorned with “blood, swastikas, and pornographic newspaper clippings.” Manson now faces a dozen charges from as many women, though he continues to deny any abuse.