Evacuation on the rise – federal government dissatisfaction | free press

Berlin (dpa) – After a chaotic start, the evacuation operation of the German armed forces in Afghanistan gets under way. Two A400M military aircraft are now commuting between Kabul and the Uzbek capital of Tashkent. They flew a total of 452 people on Wednesday afternoon.

At the same time, the federal government initiated the legal basis for the deployment. According to the draft mandate approved by the cabinet, a maximum of 600 military personnel must be deployed by the end of September. The operation is estimated at around 40 million euros.

In the Bundestag, the defense and foreign policy committees dealt with the surprisingly swift takeover of the Taliban. The opposition accused the federal government of money laundering and failing to assess the situation in recent weeks.

But there is also resentment in the coalition camp. CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen described the situation in Afghanistan as a “dramatic mess”. “It is a human drama and a disaster, it is a political disaster, it is a moral failure of the West,” said the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Federal states want to take in thousands of refugees

The Taliban had seized power in the country much faster than expected in recent weeks. Germany and other Western states are now trying to quickly get their citizens and Afghan aid workers out of the country. Due to the chaotic conditions at Kabul airport, the evacuation operation started slowly on Monday. The situation has now calmed down a bit. Four flights were scheduled for Wednesday to the hub in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. From there, Lufthansa continues to Germany. The first 130 evacuees arrived in Frankfurt am Main that night.

The states are preparing to receive several thousands of Afghans who have fled the country in the near future. You will initially be housed in a reception facility in Hamburg. According to a survey by the German news agency (dpa), North Rhine-Westphalia wants to take in 1,800 people. Baden-Württemberg is preparing for up to 1,100 local employees and family members. Lower Saxony will initially have at least 400 places in the first shelters in the state.

Subsequent legal basis for the Bundeswehr

The Bundestag will vote next week on the text of the mandate for the federal armed forces, adopted by the federal cabinet. The consent is considered certain. Parliament must approve any armed deployment by the Bundeswehr. In exceptional cases, this can also be done afterwards, especially if there is an immediate threat. According to the government, this applies to the evacuation operation.

“The deployment of armed German troops cannot be delayed,” said a letter from Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) accompanying the draft mandate available to the German news agency. It is a supposedly robust mandate, which also allows for the use of military force, “in particular to protect the people to be evacuated and our own troops, as well as in the context of emergency aid”.

Opposition accuses government of failure

During the special meetings of the Defense and Foreign Affairs committees, the opposition sharply attacked the government. “Heiko Maas is in charge. But here we have a complete failure of the federal government,” said Greens foreign policy officer Omid Nouripour. His group colleague Jürgen Trittin said: “Mrs Merkel did what she does best: nothing.” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had given refugee protection more weight than people’s lives. “And Heiko Maas provided the reports for it, condoned reports on the situation in Afghanistan.”

Maas himself did not speak to the waiting journalists. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer did not answer any questions, but reassured her: “The Bundeswehr will remove as many people as possible as long as possible and as quickly as possible.” One must now ensure “the durability of our troops” in the coming days.

However, foreign CDU politician Röttgen made it clear that Germany is now completely dependent on the benevolence of the militant Islamist Taliban. “Everything that happens there is happening because the Taliban still tolerate it. And only if the Taliban tolerate it.” Tobias Pflüger of the left had the “impression that the evacuation would have been possible at an earlier date under much simpler circumstances”.

Dissatisfaction after committee meetings

The appearances of Maas and Kramp-Karrenbauer in the respective committees failed to convince the opposition. “There was no new knowledge,” said foreign FDP politician Bijan Djir-Sarai. For example, Maas was unable to explain how the misconception came about that Kabul would not fall into the hands of the Taliban. “This question still remains in the room.”

AfD foreign politician Armin Paul Hampel was also disappointed: “For me it was a cacophony of explanations. There were evasive answers to many questions.” His defense colleague Gerold Otten complained: “The impression of the haphazard phrase politics (…) was not brushed aside today.” Green Defense politician Agnieszka Brugger said: “Even after this special session I still have many, many questions.”

How it goes

Across the political groups, MPs largely agreed that the federal government would have to talk to the new rulers if it wanted to evacuate as many local personnel as possible in addition to German citizens. “From my point of view, there is no way around the Taliban,” said Siemtje Möller of the SPD, for example.

If the Bundestag decides on the evacuation mandate next week, according to the ideas of the FDP parliamentary group, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) should also issue a government statement.

The demand for a thorough revaluation was omnipresent on Wednesday. He did not consider a commission of inquiry appropriate, said Nils Schmid, the SPD’s foreign policy expert. “But I am considering a commission of inquiry to better prepare the Bundeswehr’s missions abroad and learn lessons from Afghanistan.” The FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann spoke out accordingly.