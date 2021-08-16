Evacuation of German civilians from Kabul started | free press

Doha (AP) – The evacuation of German civilians from the Afghan capital Kabul has begun.

According to information from the German News Agency, 40 employees of the German embassy landed on an American plane in Doha in the emirate of the Gulf of Qatar on Monday evening. Also on board the machine were four members of the Swiss delegation in Afghanistan.

The militant Islamist Taliban had taken city after city in recent days, some without a fight, forced their way into the capital Kabul on Sunday and already had the presidential palace under their control. Given Friday’s dramatic situation, the federal government has decided to keep embassy staff to a minimum. On Sunday, all employees were taken to the airport, which is protected by thousands of American soldiers.

The first evacuation flight was carried out with an American machine, because the German armed forces did not want to send A400M transport machines from Wunstorf in Lower Saxony to Kabul until Monday evening. In the coming days, they will be a central part of an “airlift” that will bring, in addition to embassy personnel, other German citizens and local employees who have worked or are still working for the Bundeswehr or federal ministries in Afghanistan.

More than 100 Germans – number of local employees unclear

The total number of German civilians remaining in Kabul on Sunday was estimated to be more than 100. The number of local workers involved remained unclear until the end. It’s definitely a four digit number. Most recently, 1,100 Afghans worked on behalf of Germany only on state development aid. In addition, there are thousands of former local members of the armed forces or federal ministries.

The A400M aircraft of the German armed forces, which can accommodate 114 passengers and have special protection against attacks with, for example, missiles, fly those affected to a “third country” that the federal government has not yet named for security reasons. From there, it continues with civilian machines to Germany.

Paratroopers safe

The evacuation operation is supported by paratroopers from the Rapid Forces Division of the Bundeswehr, which has been specially trained for such operations. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) called the operation dangerous on Sunday. “We are prepared for all scenarios,” she said.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) said the Taliban takeover was imminent. In this situation, the safety of German citizens and Afghan workers in recent years must be “the top priority.

According to Maas, a “core operational team” from the embassy in Kabul will remain in the military-secured part of the airport to keep the embassy in good condition and to supervise further evacuation measures. The actual embassy building was closed.

Bundeswehr mission: Cabinet presents mandate

“We are now doing everything we can to allow our citizens and our former local employees to leave the country in the coming days,” said Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD). “The circumstances under which this could take place are difficult to predict at this time.” That is why the federal government is in close contact with the US and other international partners.

The mandate for the deployment of the Federal Armed Forces is to be determined at this Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) informed the group leaders by telephone on Sunday evening, dpa learned from participants. The Bundestag should discuss and decide on this next week. Anyway, on August 25, the parliament will hold a special session to decide on aid to the flood plains. Then the eviction operation must also be on the agenda. In the event of imminent danger, armed Bundeswehr operations, as in this case, can also be mandated retrospectively by parliament.