Evacuation machine with 125 people landed in Tashkent | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 17, 2021
0

The first Bundeswehr machine allowed only seven people to be rescued after the triumphant advance of the Taliban. Now the second plane has landed in Uzbekistan. This time there were significantly more people on board.

Berlin/Kabul (dpa) – The second Bundeswehr evacuation machine carrying 125 people from Afghanistan landed in Tashkent in neighboring Uzbekistan on Tuesday afternoon.

This said a spokesman for the Bundeswehr Operations Command of the German Press Agency after “Bild” was the first to report it.

After the start of the machine in the Afghan capital Kabul, the Ministry of Defense announced on Twitter: “With 125 evacuees, the A400M from Kabul is on its way again to Tashkent/Uzbekistan.” On board are “German civilians and Afghan local staff and others who need to be protected”. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) wrote: “The airlift has started and will be continued intensively, provided that the security situation somehow allows it.”

A first Bundeswehr machine had flown the first five Germans, as well as a European and an Afghan, from Kabul to neighboring Uzbekistan under dire conditions after the Taliban actually took power the previous night. The A400M transport plane previously circled for five hours over Kabul airport, which was blocked due to chaotic conditions on the tarmac. The gasoline wouldn’t last much longer.

The federal government now wants to continue the evacuation campaign at full speed. The Bundeswehr is planning two more evacuation flights from Kabul next Tuesday, Maas announced in Berlin. “Thank God the situation at the airport has stabilized,” said the SPD politician. German nationals would be allowed through Taliban checkpoints on their way to the airport. That is why the embassy asked them to go to the airport.

There are also local employees at the airport. They are in the process of organizing, with the US and other partners, that more local staff could also come, Maas said. “For them, the situation is much more dangerous because there is no promise to be allowed through at the corresponding Taliban checkpoints.”

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 17, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Navalny in prison, Putin in the palace | Free press

Navalny in prison, Putin in the palace | Free press

January 19, 2021
Photo of A Game of Thrones actor was supposed to star

A Game of Thrones actor was supposed to star

December 1, 2020
Photo of Wikileaks founder Assange in court again | free press

Wikileaks founder Assange in court again | free press

August 11, 2021
Photo of Eunice Muñoz admitted to the Santa Cruz hospital for a stroke and a heart attack

Eunice Muñoz admitted to the Santa Cruz hospital for a stroke and a heart attack

August 2, 2021
Back to top button