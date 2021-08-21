Evacuation flights to Ramstein: US say thanks | free press

The US thanked Germany for its support in evacuating vulnerable people from Afghanistan. The American military base in Ramstein was mentioned.

Washington (AP) – The US thanked Germany and other partners for their support in evacuating vulnerable people from Afghanistan.

In particular, Major General William Taylor referred to her temporary admission to the massive US military base in Ramstein, Palatinate. The US is grateful to Germany and other allies for their cooperation in relief efforts, he said. The German government had previously agreed with the US that its troops could use Ramstein as a hub for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.

“The first flights have arrived at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price. He assumes that in the coming days there will be other locations in the world where people from Afghanistan can be temporarily taken. US evacuation flights from Kabul were temporarily halted on Friday. According to the US Department of Defense, the reason for this was that there was no longer any capacity in Qatar to handle the arrival of other travelers. US President Joe Biden announced a continuation of flights Friday afternoon (local time).

In addition to Germany, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked other countries for their efforts to date – notably Denmark, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Britain and Uzbekistan. Countries such as Albania, Mexico, Chile and Poland have made generous offers to relocate vulnerable Afghans. “We really appreciate this support and are proud to work with (these countries) to support the Afghan people together,” said Blinken.