EV Transmission  Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,860.7 Mn by 2027

The EV transmission market was valued at US$ 2,236.4 Mn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,860.7 Mn by 2027.

The report covers explanatory analysis, including detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, and the latest news.

Apart from the traction motor, another critical component related to the power performance in an electric vehicle’s systems is the transmission or gearbox in the drive system. When traveling, electric vehicles should have sufficient driving force to overcome road load. The acceleration performance and maximum speed performance of electric vehicles can be observed based on the wheel axle driving force curve and road load curve.

Top Leading Key Players

BorgWarner Inc

Continental AG

Porsche AG

Eaton Corporation plc

Dana Limited

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day, which affects the world’s technology supply chain too. The COVID-19 lead towards the emergence of uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of the supply chain, falling business confidence, as well as increasing panic among the population. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, food & beverages, and many more. As the government of the different region has already announced total lockdown as well as temporarily shutdown of industries which is affecting the overall production process. Thus, hinder the overall EV transmission market globally.

Report Coverage:

