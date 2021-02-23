EV Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2020 Major Players Delta Electronics, Driivz Ltd., EVbox, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemens AG, and Tesla, Inc. among others

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “EV Charging Infrastructure – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to reach US$ 95.98 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the EV Charging Infrastructure market. Europe region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the EV Charging Infrastructure market. The demand for EV Charging Infrastructure is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the growing environmental issues, as well as the adoption of electric vehicles globally. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in US and China, which comprises of largest electric vehicle market across the globe, accounting for over 60% of the value of global electric vehicle market share. With the constantly growing demand for charging stations, the manufacturers are increasing their production lines, investing in new and advanced technologies which is driving the EV charging infrastructure market.

In the recent few years, EV charging infrastructure market has noticed noteworthy product innovation and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 ChargePoint announced its partnership with Greenlots, to enhance the access for its customers to thousands of additional charging sites across North America with no additional cost. The partnership would strengthen the company’s presence in North America.

Based on hardware, the AC Charger is expected to dominate the EV charging infrastructure market during the forecast period. The AC charger manufacturers are constantly witnessing increasing demand for Level 1 chargers, attributing to the increase in electric vehicles in the developed countries as well as developing countries. China, the US and France are some of the developed countries generating enormous demand for AC chargers owing to consistently rising number of EVs in these countries.

Some of the key players operating in the EV Charging infrastructure market are ABB Ltd., ABM Industries Incorporated, Bosch Automotive Service Solution, ChargePoint, Inc., Delta Electronics, Driivz Ltd., EVbox, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemens AG, and Tesla, Inc. among others.

