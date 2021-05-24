EV Charging Cable Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2026

One of the most significant part of driving an electric car is the EV charging cable. Basically, you won’t be able to drive anywhere without one. There are several different types of EV charging cables with a range of power ratings and connectors. This confuses many in choosing the right EV charging cable for their car. All the time, the first thing to consider when looking to buy an EV charging cable for is its specifications and the requirements of your electric car to determine the best types of EV charging cables.

The following will cover the basics of the various types of EV charging cable to get the right cable for your electric cars.

Charging Speeds

As per a Research Dive analyst review, there are three types for charge speed that includes slow, fast, and rapid. Slow charging is under 3kW and average time it takes to charge is 6-12 hours. The fast type of charging is between 7kW to 22kW, and takes 3 to 4 hours to give a full charge. The rapid charging type is the fastest that ranges from 50kW to 120kW. It takes roughly an hour to give a full charge.

Inquire Here Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample

Types of EV Charging Cable

When charging an electric vehicle, there are connectors that are plugged in the charging cable to put into the vehicle. The type of connector varies by vehicle and the power rating of the charge point.

Mode 2

Typically provided by the car manufacturers, this type of EV charging cable is available in various versions. The car drivers can use a domestic socket for charging their vehicle. It has a box which communicates between vehicle plug and the connector plug, which is known as In-Cable Control Box (ICCB).

There are some types of EV charging cables that are provided with connectors for several CEE sockets, which enables you to get a charge up to 22kW.

Mode 3

This type of EV charging cable connects the charging station and the electric vehicle. Usually, type 2 sockets are provided by charge stations. This allows you to use a plug of Type 1 or Type 2, but the in some parts of the world, the standard is a Type 2.

Thus, to charge your vehicle, a mode 3 EV charging cable is mandatory to be converted from Type 2-to-Type 2 or mode 3 EV charging cable that converts Type2-to-Type 1.

Type 1

The type 1 connector is single phase that enables power rating of up to 7.4kW. This type is common in Asia Pacific region.

Type 2

This triple phase design standard plug is use in many parts of the world, and mainly in Europe. A charging levels of up to 22kW can be achieved in the private charging areas. Whereas, in public charging stations, a power rating of up to 43kW can be achieved. In private charging areas, it is common to achieve up to 22kW of charging levels. Compatible with all mode 3 cables, the majority of stations have Type 2 sockets.

CHAdeMO

A power rating of up to 50kW is offered by these types of EV charging cables. The brands with which these cables are compatible include Mazda, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Mitsubishi, and even Tesla.

The Market Scenario

At present, the EV charging cable market is rapidly progressing and is about to positively grow in the upcoming future. According to a Research Dive published report, the global EV charging cable market is estimated to generate a revenue of $1,277.7 million at a 31.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. This is majorly due to the growing demand for electric vehicles and fast charging cables across from both developed and developing countries across the globe. The major key players of the market are focusing more on product development, technological advancements, and mergers & acquisitions to stand strong position in the global market. In September 2017, IONITY GmbH announced about the latest high power 350 kW DC electric vehicle charging stations with a 350km drive range charge in just 10 minutes. Some other players of the market include General Cable Technologies Corporation., EV TEISON, SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd., TE Connectivity, PHOENIX CONTACT, BRUGG GROUP AG, BASEN- Group, DYDEN CORPORATION, Aptiv, and Leoni AG.

Reference Link: https://www.researchdive.com/press-release/ev-charging-cable-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/