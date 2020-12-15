EV-battery Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2027

A battery is used as a secondary power source in automobiles. An electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. An electric vehicle battery or traction battery powers the propulsion of battery electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle battery market size was valued at $20 billion in 2020 and is projected to succeed in at $84 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027. The emergence of Lithium-ion technology has fueled the expansion rate for batteries over the last 20 years. While initial hybrid vehicles used Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries, Li-ion batteries are the first solutions for automakers to power plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Overview of Global EV-battery Market

The global EV-battery market focuses on a systematic evaluation of the market scenario for the forecast period 2020-2027. The EV-battery market lays emphasis on rigorously explaining market trends, opportunities, driving factors, and restraints affecting the growth of the market. The study also provides vital insights into historical data and forecasts what a business owner is required to do, in order to gain major profit. Furthermore, the report highlights different economic, social, and political factors affecting the evolution of the market, which helps to understand the minute details of the market. A robust assessment of competitors and their offerings are conducted that can equip business owners to undertake strategically astute decisions.

Major players operating in the global EV-battery market include Panasonic, AESC, PEVE, LG Chem, LEJ, Samsung SDI, Hitachi, ACCUmotive, Boston Power, BYD, Lishen Battery, CATL, WanXiang, GuoXuan High-Tech, Pride Power, OptimumNano, BAK Battery, Others

The global EV-battery market is bifurcated as follow

By Type

– Lithium-Ion Battery, NI-MH Battery, Other

By Application

– HEV, PHEV, EV, FCV

In addition, the Years Considered for the Study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014 to 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027