Eurovision: Did the Italian winner actually smell coca live?

The moment was captured by the competition cameras. And social media has gone crazy.

What happened here?

They are the most eye-catching images from Eurovision to date. They are not the last act of the Italians Måneskin who won the competition, but an unusual live moment with one of the band members appearing to be sniffing cocaine right from the table they were installed on during the election period that night on Saturday, May 22nd May.

In the video broadcast on social networks, you can see Damiano David, the leader of the Italian entourage, leaning over the table with a gesture very similar to drug use. However, it is not noticeable if this really happened because there is an object on the table that you cannot see what David is doing when he bends down.

At the press conference after the competition ended, the musician was confronted with the situation that continues to run on social networks. He assured journalists that he did not sniff cocaine, stated that he did not use drugs and that he had dropped because he had dropped a glass.

This Sunday, May 23rd, the organizers of the event made a statement on the matter. The document sent by “AFP” states that Damiano is undergoing drug tests. “The group vehemently denied allegations of drug use and the singer in question is being tested on a voluntary basis,” Eurovision organizers said in the memo.

Despite the explanations, there is still a lot of discussion on social media about what really happened. The song “Zitti E Buoni” received 524 points. The last time Italy won this competition was in 1990.

