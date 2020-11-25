Europeans also get promising Moderna vaccine | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – Europeans are also getting the corona vaccine from the American manufacturer Moderna, which is considered very promising.

The European Commission has negotiated a framework agreement for up to 160 million cans, as announced by Commission head Ursula von der Leyen. The contract will be formally sealed on Wednesday.

The European Commission now has contracts with the manufacturers of all three vaccines, which will have the best chance of rapid approval in the coming weeks. Besides Moderna, these are Biontech / Pfizer and Astrazeneca. All three had announced promising test data in recent days. Accordingly, all three vaccines are effective and well tolerated.

No corona vaccine has yet been approved in Europe. The federal government and the European Commission expect the first permits to be issued in December. However, this requires an investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The moderna vaccine that has now been ordered has an effectiveness of 94.5 percent, according to the manufacturer. The EMA has started a so-called rolling review process for the preparation, with the aim of obtaining approval relatively quickly.

The EU Commission concludes framework agreements with manufacturers on behalf of the 27 Member States. These contracts contain on the one hand advance payments so that the pharmaceutical companies can set up production quickly, and on the other hand the first right of refusal for the EU countries. Once a drug is approved, all 27 states must have access to it simultaneously, albeit only in small quantities initially, depending on manufacturing capacity.

They are distributed in the EU according to population size. Germany has a share of 18.6 percent. In contrast, in Germany, risk groups and health workers are probably the first to be vaccinated. It will be months before everyone has a chance to get a protective kick.

Brussels secured a wide variety of vaccines as they were developed, even with the expectation that not all would work smoothly. However, if hopes for the promising vaccines are fulfilled, the EU will eventually have more than enough units for all of its approximately 450 million inhabitants, even though the vaccine usually has to be given twice.

In addition to Moderna’s 160 million cans, the European Commission has secured up to 300 million cans from Biontech / Pfizer and an additional 300 million cans from Astrazeneca. There are also other contracts with manufacturers that are not yet that far in development: up to 405 million cans from the German manufacturer Curevac, up to 300 million cans from Sanofi-GSK and up to 200 million cans from Johnson & Johnson.