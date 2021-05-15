European Paints & Coatings Market Size & Share Analysis By AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

European Paints & Coatings Market research report gives most appropriate and specific information to the decision-makers in the industry which saves their time and result in excellent output. The report carefully analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects with respect to several industry aspects. This European Paints & Coatings Market business report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment and viability studies. The best solution is offered with the systematic study of all these parameters that is performed by the experts.

The European paints & coatings market is projected to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2020 to USD 34.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2020 and 2025. Economic & demographic growth, increasing residential building activities, growing urbanization, and increase in housing construction expenditure are the important drivers of the European paints & coatings market.

Architectural is projected to be the largest end-use industry, in terms of volume for European paints & coatings. The architectural paints & coatings market is estimated to witness growth due to increasing disposable income and growing demand for interior decoration & beautification in both residential as well as commercial segments. The growing urban population in most of the developing regions is driving the construction industry. Growth in the non-residential sector is mainly due to the growing demand for commercial spaces, such as office space, shopping malls, retail stores, and multiplexes.

“Waterborne is projected to be the largest technology segment of European paints & coatings.”

Waterborne is the largest technology segment, in terms of both value and volume, between 2020 and 2025. Waterborne coatings use water as a solvent, which makes them environmentally friendly and easy to apply. In most cases, waterborne coatings contain up to 80% water with small quantities of other solvents, such as glycol ethers. They are used for many applications such as wood coatings, furniture coatings, plastic coatings, and printing inks. Binders used in waterborne coatings are polyacrylate, polyvinyl ethers, polyurethane, epoxy, and alkyd resins.

“Acrylic resin is the fastest-growing segment of the European paints & coatings market.”

Acrylic is the fastest-growing resin in architectural paint & coating, in terms of volume, between 2020 and 2025. Acrylic is an extensively used resin in architectural coatings as it is a low-cost material that provides water resistance, good stain protection, and good water resistance. Acrylic resins are available as solvents and in water-reducible form and as emulsions. Acrylic paints and coatings are used in a wide range of applications owing to their chemical characteristics and unique esthetic properties. The demand for acrylic paints and coatings is high in automotive, medical device, paints & coatings, and construction industries. These factors are driving the demand for acrylic architectural coatings, globally.

“Norway is the fastest market for European paints & coatings during the forecast period.”

Norway is projected to be the fastest-growing market for European paints & coatings during the forecast period. The number of public investments in the country is expected to increase over the next few years owing to the aging population. Hospitals and nursing homes are expected to become a priority, and various large hospitals are being planned. Furthermore, maintenance of roadways and railways, including metros and new construction, are expected to be major growth drivers for paints and coatings in the country over the next few years. The alignment of various political goals with the overall improvement of infrastructure and transportation facilities to enhance regional connectivity will also boost the demand for paints and coatings in Norway.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 3 – 33%, Tier 2 – 24%, and Tier 1 – 43%

Tier 3 – 33%, Tier 2 – 24%, and Tier 1 – 43% By Designation: C Level Executives – 26%, Directors – 36%, and Others – 38%

C Level Executives – 26%, Directors – 36%, and Others – 38% By Region: Western Europe – 57%, Eastern Europe – 29%, and Central Europe – 14%

The key companies profiled in this report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), BASF Coatings GmbH (Germany), and Axalta Coating System LLC (US).

Research Coverage:

The European paints & coatings market has been segmented based on resin type (acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, vinyl, and others), technology (waterborne, solventborne, and powder coating), end-use industry (architectural, industrial), and country. The end-use industry segments are further analyzed for each country.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Inclusions

1.2.2 Market Exclusion

1.3 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Paints & Coatings: Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Year Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Europe Paints & Coatings Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Data Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 3 Market Estimation: Supply Side

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Bottom-Up Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Paints & Coatings Market: Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

Table 1 Research Assumptions

Table 2 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Table 3 Paints & Coatings Market Snapshot (2020 Vs. 2025)

Figure 7 Acrylic Resin Dominates Overall Architectural Paints & Coatings Market

Figure 8 Acrylic To Be Fastest-Growing Resin Type In Industrial Paints & Coatings

Figure 9 Waterborne Technology To Account For Largest Share Of Paints & Coatings Market

Figure 10 Industrial Segment To Accounts For Larger Share

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Paints & Coatings Market

Figure 11 Emerging Economies To Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities For Market Players

4.2 Europe Paints & Coatings Market, By Resin Type

Figure 12 Acrylic Resin To Be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

4.3 Paints & Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry And Country

Figure 13 Germany Was Largest Paints & Coatings Market In 2020

4.4 Paints & Coatings Market Attractiveness, By Key Countries

Figure 14 Norway To Register Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Overview Of Factors Governing The European Paints & Coatings Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Green Environmental Regulations

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand For Premium Paints

5.2.1.3 High Demand For Diy Paint During The Lockdown Period

5.2.1.4 Availability Of Durable Coatings With Better Performance And Esthetics

5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements In Powder Coatings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Economic Slowdown And Impact Of Covid-19 On European Industrial Sectors

5.2.2.2 Decrease In Number Of Commercial Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.2.3 Disruption In Supply Chain And Lower Production Utilization Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Technologically-Advanced Coatings In Automotive And Aerospace Industries

5.2.3.2 Rising Usage Of Antimicrobial Coatings In Novel Applications

5.2.3.3 Increasing Paint Consumption Per Capita In Developing Countries In Europe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Environmental Challenges And Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 16 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Paints & Coatings Market

5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Regulations

5.4.1 British Coatings Federation

5.4.1.1 Decorative Coatings

5.4.1.2 Vehicle Refinish Products

5.4.2 Eu Ecolabel

5.4.3 Biocides Products Regulation (Bpr)

5.4.3.1 Exclusion Criteria

5.4.3.2 Active Substances Which Are Candidates For Substitution

5.5 Pricing Analysis

Figure 17 Average Price Competitiveness In European Paints & Coatings Market

Figure 18 Average Historic And Forecasted Prices In European Paints & Coatings Market

5.6 Paints & Coatings Ecosystem

Figure 19 Paints & Coatings Ecosystem

Figure 20 Yc And Ycc Shift

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import-Export Scenario Of Paints & Coatings In European Market

Table 4 Import-Export Trade Data For Selected European Countries, 2019

Figure 21 Paints & Coatings Import Data Analysis, 2017-2019

Figure 22 Paints & Coatings Export Data Analysis, 2017-2019

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 Methodology

5.8.2 Publication Trends

Figure 23 Number Of Patents Published, 2015-2020

5.8.3 Top Applicants

Figure 24 Patents Published By Major Players, 2015-2020

Table 5 Recent Patents By Ppg Ind Ohio Inc In 2020

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.1 Technology Analysis

