European Online Gambling Market Foreseen For A Stunning €29.3 billion in 2028 with Leading Companies: Bet365, 888 Holdings Plc, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC, William Hill PLC, and Betsson AB

The European Online Gambling Market is projected to grow, witnessing a CAGR of +9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Online gaming started on desktop computers, and many online casinos still focus most of their development on making sure that players get a smooth and well-presented user-interface experience. Desktops and laptops are considered to be the most convenient devices for online gambling owing to their bigger screen size. This factor provides the gamer with the ultimate online gaming experience.

With the rise of technology, the increase in users online, and players’ desire for games at their fingertips, Europe’s online gambling market is growing at about 10% per year, faster than land-based gambling, such as casinos or bookmaker shops. The economic size (or gross gaming revenue) of the EU online sector is expected to rise from €22.2 billion in 2021 to €29.3 billion in 2028.

As per the data published by OfCom (The Office of Communications, United Kingdom) in 2021, 6% of the users aged between 25-34 and 45-54 years engaged themselves in online gambling at least once in every three months. The second highest age group was between 16 and 24 years, which accounted for 4%. Rizk Casino, 888 Holdings, Casumo Casino, bet365, and LeoVegas are some of the prominent players operating in the UK online gambling market.

The major players in European Online Gambling market include :-

Bet365

888 Holdings Plc

GVC Holdings PLC

Kindred Group PLC

William Hill PLC

Betsson AB

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of European Online Gambling Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

